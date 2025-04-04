Slashers have made a comeback in recent years, with offerings like Thanksgiving, Heart Eyes, the return of the Scream franchise, and the Terrifier trilogy. Now comes a newer slasher that's not quite like the rest. Wake Up, directed by Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell (who previously teamed up for Summer of 84). Wake Up is about a group of young animal activists who invade a store at night to vandalize it for their cause, only to encounter a giant psychotic security guard named Kevin (Turlough Convery). What follows is your standard stalk-and-slash, with Kevin out to eliminate those who have invaded the store he protects. At a mere 80 minutes long, Wake Up mostly plays it safe, resulting in a horror movie that's fun without being scary, but then comes the last five minutes. Wake Up suddenly, er, wakes up with a shocking ending. For the most part, it's not that memorable of a movie, but you won't forget the final scenes.

What Is 'Wake Up' About?

There are two stories in Wake Up, and they will collide in deadly fashion. The first revolves around six young friends who are animal rights activists. When we meet them, they are walking into a store just before closing time. Once inside, they hide, waiting for everyone to leave. After the store has officially closed, they emerge to vandalize the place, spray-painting the furniture and floors, and even taking out a bag of animal blood they got from the butcher, which they then dump into a toilet display. As they do this, they record themselves on their phones, denouncing the store's products for leading to animals being killed in the Amazon rainforest. They are all part of a group chat where they can warn each other about any potential danger, but they quickly let their guard down and decide to break out paintball guns, making everything around them the target.

The kids do all of this while two security guards are at another end of the store. One is a trope we've all seen before: a middle-aged man named Jack (Aidan O'Hare) who doesn't really care about his job but just wants to drink on the job and do as little as possible. The only thing Jack seems to care about is the other guard, his brother Kevin, a hulk of a man who is one bad night from losing his mind and taking it out on everyone else. The first time we see him, he's outside building his own trap to kill a mouse. Next, he's being yelled at and called horrible names by his boss for a violent encounter he had with an unruly customer. Jack saves him from being fired, but Kevin sweats with rage. He spends his time in the break room making homemade weapons and watching primitive hunting videos. His brother gives him shit for it, but the moment Kevin sees the activists inside the store, we know he has just found an outlet for the hatred burning up inside him.

It's Hard to Root for the Heroes in 'Wake Up'

Slashers taking place in a closed store at night have been done before. Scott Spiegel's Intruder from 1989 comes to mind, but what all of those 80s slashers had in common is that there was a definitive line between who were the good guys and who was the bad guy. Even when slasher victims were badly written cannon fodder who just had sex and got high before their death scenes, we still knew they shouldn't die, even if we cared so little for them that we found ourselves rooting for Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. That's a trap Wake Up falls into. We know absolutely nothing about the six protagonists except that they are vandals. There is no reason to sympathize with them unless you support that form of protest. They could all be interchangable with anyone else except for maybe Karim (Tom Gould), the new one in the group who is scared instead of cocky like the others.

Our heroes aren't your usual sex-having, drug-doing protagonists, but they still don't feel like real people. They're mean, and they constantly put themselves in harm's way for the plot's sake. They know there are guards in the store, but they don't care. Why would they think they could run through a store, making tons of noise, and it wouldn't draw attention? When it does draw the attention of the guards, and they have to break out their phones to warn each other, the plan they agreed to suddenly goes out the window as they fail to check their texts or refuse to take the message they get seriously.

Kevin is for sure the villain, and he's written to be one. If he's killing an animal in his first scene, we're bluntly being told that this is a bad dude, and we must fear what he's capable of. Still, he's also sympathetic. When his boss calls him names, including breaking out the r-word, Kevin is angry, but he shrinks away like a bullied child. If he lived in Texas and liked eating people, this could be the origin story for Leatherface. In the beginning, Kevin is just doing his job when he encounters the activists, but when one of them accidentally hurts Jack, whatever sanity he had left falls away, and he begins killing the kids one by one. We know he shouldn't, but at the same time, we almost can't blame him. They brought it on themselves. That's a nice way to shake things up, but it also makes it impossible for us to care about those we're supposed to cheer for. We can't be scared if we're not scared for the characters involved.

'Wake Up' Is a Mild Thriller With a Horrific Finale