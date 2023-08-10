The Big Picture The film Walk the Line accurately covers many true-life events in Johnny Cash's life and career, including his rise to fame, addiction struggles, and relationship with June Carter.

However, the film changes and embellishes some aspects of Cash's life to make it more Hollywood, such as his relationship with his family, first wife, and the beginning of his country music career.

Cash's relentless pursuit to get the attention of Sun Records and his relationship with his first wife, Vivian, were portrayed differently in the film compared to what actually happened. Additionally, the film exaggerated the conflicts between Cash and his father, as well as the severity of his addictions.

In 2005, unless you were already a fan, many people got to first learn and truly discover the fascinating life of Johnny Cash when the James Mangold-directed film Walk the Line was released. What was once pretty much only the knowledge of some great country rock 'n' roll songs shifted to an understanding of the rough up-and-down roller coaster of a life this musical genius lived. But, like most "based on a true story" depictions of real-life people, the movie changes, embellishes, and alters the real story to make the film more Hollywood. This is why it is a good idea to look back and understand the true story behind the film, Walk the Line.

The film itself did a very good job covering plenty of true-life events from Cash's (Joaquin Phoenix) life and career. There's no doubt the musician came from humble beginnings and dealt with a tumultuous journey through his rise to fame, fall with addiction, and highly public relationship with his performance partner, June Carter, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, who won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. However, his relationship with his family, first wife, and the starting of his country music career happened somewhat differently from what we saw in the theater.

Separating Fact From Fiction in 'Walk the Line'

Just like other great movies about musicians, this one starts from early on. Cash was born in February 1932 in Kingsland, Arkansas. He faced some difficult early years with his family, which included the tragic death of his brother at 14 years old in a freak accident. Cash first gained an interest in music while in the United States Air Force. After throwing together a band with fellow service representatives, they signed with Sun Records, who had previously launched plenty of other musicians' careers, including Elvis Presley. Cash's combination of rock and country made his sound unique and helped him rise up through the charts, eventually hitting number one with his hit single, "I Walk the Line."

RELATED: From 'Elvis' to 'The Pianist': 20 Best Biopic Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

One thing that the film didn't have enough time to portray was how relentless Cash was in getting the attention of Sun Records. The owner, Sam Phillips, found Cash attempting to get his foot in the door not once but multiple times, whether it was in person or over the phone. Cash's relentless and dedicated drive gave Phillips a reason to give this unknown a shot, which led to Cash's eventual success. But in comparison to the movie, the future star surely put in way more time trying to push his way onto Phillips' radar in real life.

The Truth About Johnny Cash's First Marriage

Image via 20th Century Fox

One thing to focus on, just as the movie did, is Cash's relationship with his first wife, Vivian Liberto. In the film, Vivian was portrayed by Ginnifer Goodwin. The real courtship and quick marriage after he was honorably discharged from the military, was accurately portrayed. However, Cash's children revealed later on that the way that Vivian was displayed for audiences wound up being not totality true and very unflattering. According to them, in reality, she was much nicer than how she was shown and her and Cash's marriage was not as rough as the film portrayed either.

One major reality of Cash's wife, Vivian, which the movie completely changed was her actual heritage. Even though it had come out as a fact later on after the events of their real lives, many accused producers of whitewashing the character, as the real Vivian came from African-American heritage. This was already known when the film was made. It is true that Cash and his wife told everyone they knew, including their children, that she came from Sicilian ancestors. The film could have shown this but decided to keep the story simple and not make it about their secret racial decision-making.

Johnny Cash's father, Ray, who is portrayed by Robert Patrick in the film, played a major role in the musician's actual life. However, one difference was that (although they did have plenty of father-son clashes throughout the relationship) it was never as harsh and dramatic as what the movie showed. In fact, Ray was actually present during Cash's most famous performance at Folsom Prison. Cash also consistently had plenty of good things to say about his dad when interviewed later in life. Again, producers decided to ramp up the drama by creating more issues than there actually were.

For Cash, It Was Always About June

Image Via 20th Century Fox

For the most part, the film Walk the Line pretty much nailed the chemistry and relationship portrayed between Cash and June Carter. The collaboration on stage not only increased more and more as time went on, but so did their unbreakable love and affection towards each other. It was fairly known that Cash was experiencing life-threatening bouts with addiction and June was his rock. She provided the focus and strength he needed to deal with and overcome his addictions. This wasn't the first time Witherspoon played the other half of a love story, but it may have been her best.

At the time Carter was truly falling in love with Cash, she was also writing the hit song "Ring of Fire," one that would propel Cash to the peak of his career. As bad as Cash's addictions had been, they were also a bit overblown in the film. For example, Cash never collapsed on stage in front of a large audience, and he never stumbled in a haze upon his new house. However, it was the addiction that caused his separation with Vivian more than his secret affection for Carter. The movie leaned towards Vivian being the decision maker on the failed marriage due to the love triangle, but in reality, it was more in result of the drug and alcohol abuse.

Even though he was known as somewhat of an outlaw, Cash never actually spent any time in prison (although he spent plenty of nights in jail for his over-the-line partying). One well-known event, and probably the film's most climactic scene, was when he performed in front of one of his rowdiest crowds at Folsom Prison. However, Cash was depicted in the movie as fighting tooth and nail to make the show happen. The truth was, Cash had been playing shows in front of prisons for years before he finally ended up at Folsom. He also never had any resistance from the powers that be to make it happen. It's understandable that the movie wanted to show him being a type of representative for the underprivileged, but that wasn't the way it had fully gone down.

When it was all said and done, Walk the Line did an excellent job depicting the events of Johnny Cash's life. And although many details were changed, as Hollywood tends to do, the main story of Cash and Carter battling through adversity and addiction was presented in a respectable and informative way. The real man behind the story is more fascinating than plenty of the performers from this time, and Cash's music continues to be celebrated and enjoyed by fans to this day.