Walker: Independence introduced new characters and stories connected to the flagship series when it premiered in 2021. The spinoff explored life in the 1800s in the town of Independence through the eyes of some Walker family ancestors and their friends. The events that played out in the series were bound to affect the established lore of the original series, with Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) and Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr) being related to some characters from the original series. Unfortunately, the series didn't get an opportunity to explore much as it was canceled after one season. Fans have long clamored for updates or a proper ending to Abby's storyline, and when Walker: Independence failed to find a new home, the original show seemed like the next natural avenue. Matt Webb Mitovich of TV Line posed the question of what the plans were to address Abby's storyline to Walker's showrunner Anna Fricke, who had this to say:

“We couldn’t get into that this season because that’s sort of a delicate thing, because it was a whole separate show. But that was, obviously, a story that we really wanted to tell and keep telling, and we got very invested in the history of those characters. So that’s always a possibility in the future.”

While Fricke didn't outright confirm that they would revisit Abby's storyline, this was an encouraging update. Abby's story in the Wild West was not seen much in the Westerns genre, where strong female characters are almost nonexistent. Abby was a breath of fresh air, given her resilience even after losing her husband in a foreign land and being forced to survive on her own in a cruel time and place. The show had a great mystery that fans never got to see the resolution.

The 'Walker' Universe Is Closely Connected

Justin Johnson Cortez made his way into the Walker world through the spinoff, but he is set to appear in the original series in the upcoming episode. In Walker Season 4, Episode 4, Johnson Cortez will play Detective Luna, who is brought in to help Cassie (Ashley Reyes) with the Jackal case. It was teased that Detective Luna might have a connection with Calian from the spinoff, but the capacity has not been revealed. Barr played Hoyt Rawlins in Walker and Hoyt's ancestor of the same name in Walker: Independence. Barr is also set to make an appearance this season. It's unclear how that will happen, given that Hoyt died in Season 3.

