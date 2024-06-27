The Big Picture Jared Padalecki criticizes The CW for canceling Walker, accusing the network of using a "cheap content" strategy.

Walker, a reboot of the 1990s western drama TV show, aired on The CW from 2021 to 2024.

Padalecki has been a longtime member of The CW family, starring in the network's hit series Supernatural for about two decades.

Walker’s lead star, Jared Padalecki, has had a little over a month to mull over the cancellation of The CW crime drama series, and he is now airing his thoughts without remorse, particularly what he feels about the network. Per Variety, the movie star who portrays the character Cordell Walker in the series, slammed The CW for cutting back on developing Walker, particularly, using a "cheap content" strategy that would seemingly never have happened under The CW of decades ago:

"I feel like The CW that I was a part of last year is not The CW that I was a part of under [former chairman and CEO] Mark Pedowitz for that entire, almost 20-year stretch. They’re just changing the network around, where it’s not really going to be a TV network as much as it’s going to be, 'Here's something fun for an hour that you’ll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it’s cheap!' And I hate to say that, but I’m just being honest. I mean, f–k it. They can’t fire me again. I’m just being brutally honest. I think it felt to me like they were looking for really easy, cheap content that they could fill up time with."

All four seasons of Walker aired on The CW from January 2021 until its cancellation in May 2024, which was a blow to fans who expected to see more of the show. Developed by Anna Fricke for The CW, Walker is a reboot of the 1990s western drama TV show Walker, Texas Ranger and was ordered straight to series in 2020 before its premiere the following year. A month after its debut, it was renewed for a second season that aired in October 2021, followed by Season 3 in October 2022. The fourth season then premiered in April 2024 and a month later, Walker was canceled ahead of the Season 4 finale.

The CW Officially Scratched 'Walker'

At the time of Walker’s cancellation, The CW released a statement expressing appreciation towards everyone involved in the project "for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons." The network also paid tribute to Padalecki for being a longtime member of the "family" and contributing to their success over the years. "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network." Besides working with THE CW in Walker, Padalecki starred in the network's hit series Supernatural for about two decades, gaining him worldwide fame and establishing his expertise in network TV.

All episodes of Walker are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

