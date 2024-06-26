The Big Picture Hoyt Rawlins was a lovable rogue in Walker, a thief with a heart of gold and a childlike optimism that made him unforgettable.

The dynamic between Walker and Hoyt was a unique friendship that added dramatic tension to the show and left fans wanting more.

Matt Barr played a different version of Hoyt in Walker: Independence, showcasing the character's devilish charm and criminal tendencies.

For over four seasons on The CW, Walker has thrown some serious twists and turns out in ways that have kept us guessing. Whether it's the sudden betrayal of close friends, massive life-shattering revelations, or surprising character exits that seemingly come out of nowhere (looking at you Lindsay Morgan), this is a show that has always kept us on our toes. It's no surprise then that one of Walker's most interesting characters was none other than the lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins, played brilliantly by Matt Barr of Hatfields & McCoys fame, who just so happens to be best friends with our favorite Texas Ranger. Hoyt was killed off after only his fourth appearance during the series' inaugural season, but that didn't stop him from being one of Walker's most fleshed-out and compelling characters. Unfortunately, just like the series itself, Hoyt passed on too soon, limiting just how frequently the show could use him going forward.

Hoyt Rawlins Was One of 'Walker's Most Spirited Characters

With the style of Ben Foster's character from Hell or High Water and the charisma of any good Robin Hood adaptation out there, Hoyt Rawlins was the criminal that you could easily root for. He was a thief with a heart of gold who continued to rob museums, banks, and other establishments blind while deeply loving and supporting his adoptive family, the Walkers. We learned in Walker's fourth season that Hoyt didn't have the easiest childhood, being raised and quickly abandoned by his own criminal-of-a-mother, Joanna Rawlins (Joe Pickett's Sharon Lawrence), and so it's easy to look back at how Hoyt's life turned out and wish he'd been able to move past all the thieving and pillaging. His optimistic and carefree attitude toward life and the future was almost childlike, which is probably what got him into so much trouble as an adult.

From the get-go, Walker explains that Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), his wife Emily Walker (Genevieve Padalecki), their friend Geri Brocchard (Odette Annable), and Hoyt were all childhood best friends. The quartet did everything together and always had each other's backs. Sadly, we don't get to see too much of this, as Emily dies in the very first episode of the series, sparking a season-long mystery as Walker uncovers the truth behind her death. But during the time when Walker went undercover as Duke, we learned that Hoyt was the only person he could trust ("We All Fall Down"). Of course, because of the law, that trust can't always be extended as strongly both ways (more on that in a minute). What made Hoyt such a foundational character to Walker was that it gave the title character a best friend who existed outside the Walker clan and the Texas Rangers. Because Cordell is known to cut himself off from everyone he loves, especially while in crisis, it was vital that he had someone from his life before who could bridge the gap. Though Geri eventually took on that role, it first belonged to Hoyt.

Barr plays Hoyt with such a potent flavor that we can't help but love the character, even as he does wrong. We almost root for the thief on a show all about law enforcement officers, and that's no small feat. His spirited nature and smooth-talking ways likewise draw us to Hoyt, who has an almost theatrical quality to him compared to his more stoic best friend. If there's one character who we always wanted to see more of in Season 1 and then later in subsequent years, it was undoubtedly Hoyt Rawlins. Not only was he always fun to watch on screen, but he was rarely disappointed, even if he was constantly letting Geri down. And this is perhaps why Hoyt was killed off so early in Season 1's "Defend the Ranch." Between his first few appearances, Walker and Geri (who was always Hoyt's beau, to the point where he even proposed to her before his death) had developed a strange romantic tension that had yet to fully blossom. Because of their strong friendship, Hoyt would've stood in the way of the Walker writer's plans for the pair, which are now being realized four years later. It's no wonder he was killed off.

The Walker/Hoyt Dynamic Had a Lot of Life Left in It

Adding a love triangle between Walker, Hoyt, and Geri might've been too much for their longstanding friendship, and so killing Hoyt as he defended the Walkers from those seeking revenge on Cordell might've been the most obvious move. Given that Walker was also a first-year series unsure of its own renewal, the writers might not have ever understood the weight of their own actions. But then Walker was renewed again, and again, and again one final time, and it soon became clear to us fans that Hoyt was a bucket full of potential. If only he had been given a proper chance. Of course, the main reason we wish Hoyt would've stuck around a bit longer was because of the dynamic between him and Walker. Walker, a Texas Ranger, and Hoyt, a seasoned criminal, being best friends was like something out of a comedy, but this drama always took it seriously, with both having to evade or pursue the other on different occasions.

Episodes like "Bobble Head" and "Bar None" (Hoyt's first two appearances) only scratched the surface as far as their relationship was concerned. The pair were raised together like brothers and always saw each other as such. But still, there was a divide between them that would've been worth exploring long-term, one that saw Walker having to pursue (or at least keep a cold eye on) his friend who fought his criminal instincts. Shows like Breaking Bad and Dexter have proven that these sorts of character relationships can bring a much-needed layer of dramatic tension to a television series, and Walker would've been wise to do the same. (Plus it would've been fun to see Hoyt and Ashley Reyes's Cassie Perez interact.) Though there's no denying that Hoyt's death later on is powerful, it comes at the cost of losing one of the most unique relationships the show ever produced. It's no wonder the show mentions Hoyt constantly, to the point where it becomes easy to forget how long it's been since he was still breathing.

Whether the Walker crew saw the writing on the wall or they just had a unique way to bring Barr back again years later is up for debate, but there wasn't a better time than the show's fourth and final season to bring Hoyt back in "Let's Go, Let's Go." This David Lynch-inspired episode saw a drugged up Walker, kidnapped by the Jackal killers, work through his own character flaws via lucid dreaming. While most of the show's main cast was there to fill in his subconscious, it's the addition of Hoyt and Emily (his closest loved ones who both happen to be dead) that make the concept work. While Walker and Hoyt's back-and-forth is a bit different here than normal, it's a sober reminder of what could have been had things turned out differently. Despite his death in the first season, Matt Barr makes seven total appearances as the Hoyt character, including flashbacks in Seasons 3 and 4. He doesn't appear at all in Season 2.

Matt Barr Also Played a Different Hoyt Rawlins on 'Walker: Independence'

Perhaps the one good thing to come out of Hoyt's death was that it opened the door for Matt Barr to tackle another role within the Walker universe. As the CW attempted to emulate the success of Yellowstone and its 1883 prequel spin-off, the network greenlit Walker: Independence following the flagship series' second season. Independence followed the first Walker, Abby (Katherine McNamara), as as discover the Old West origins of the Walker/Davidson family feud and how the family settled down in Texas. Among the new characters introduced in the prequel, there was one familiar face that Walker fans recognized instantly: Matt Barr. Barr returned, now as a full-time main cast member, playing an ancestor of Hoyt's likewise named Hoyt Rawlins. Not only do we see where his future offspring gets his devilish charm and quick wit from, but also the Rawlins family's penchant for criminal activity.

Barr thrives as the Old West Hoyt, a character he played masterfully for 13 episodes — which also turned out not to be enough time. Not only does he have more to do as a main star, but he's a more dynamic character with attainable wants and an eye for danger. Though he's more violent and unforgiving than the 21st-century version, he's just as lovable. By all accounts, he's essentially the same character just in a different world, and that's a fascinating idea in itself. Matt Barr and Jared Padalecki even got a quick reunion on the series as the former plays an unnamed Texas Ranger who confronts the outlaw in the penultimate chapter, "How We Got Here." Though their confrontation teases more, it sadly wasn't to be. Walker: Independence's cancellation following the first season sealed this Hoyt's fate as well, though the Walker writers had the good sense to weave a small thread from the prequel into the present-day narrative for the final season. Though Walker honors Hoyt Rawlins in the end, we can't help but feel robbed concerning the character's sudden fate.

The final episode of Walker airs Wednesday, June 26th on the CW.

