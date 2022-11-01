It might not have been that long ago we heard of the return of the prequel series Walker Independence at the CW. While we enjoy the release of the Walker spinoff series, we are getting new and relevant information as to whom we might expect to see play a role in the ongoing series. Jared Padalecki, who starred in the original Walker series, and also executive produce the series, is looking to see his role further expanded on the project.

Adding to his role, Padalecki is looking to snag a new spot on the project. Speaking to TVLine about the prospect, Padalecki said, “It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence.” The actor goes on to add, “And whether it’s a flashback on Walker or a flash-forward on Walker Independence, or whether they can dress me up enough to let me exist in Independence, just not as Cordell Walker, I see a bunch of fun ways to kind of integrate the two, and keep that Walker-verse thriving and throw in Easter eggs.”

Padalecki plays the Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the original CW series, and despite not knowing how a crossover might materialize in reality, Padalecki is inspired to follow in the steps of Matt Burr, who portrays Hoyt Rawlins in the original series but has a role on Independence. With Burr as a laid-down marker, Padalecki is determined to push the idea through. “I refuse to let Walker Independence carry on without me being on screen in 19th century Texas in some way, shape, or form,” he said.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Supernatural': Top 10 Episodes That Broke The Fourth Wall

The spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows the story of Abby Walker, a wealthy Boston resident who witnesses her husband's murder and sets out West – with vengeance on her mind. On her journey, she teams up with Hoyt Rawlins, and the pair will make the journey to Independence, Texas. Upon their arrival in Independence, they will find a sense of belonging within the teeming population of misfits that makes up the city’s inhabitants.

Since its debut at the start of 2021, Walker has been doing well for the network. The series has over time, proved to be one of the most-watched shows. The series is currently in its third season which premiered at the start of October. Walker: Independence is written by Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, with Fricke, Padalecki, and Laura Terry executive producing.

Walker airs Thursdays on the CW, with Independence airing after its parent series.