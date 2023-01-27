Mark Sheppard has returned to The CW’s Walker: Independence after his departure in Episode 6. The actor spoke about his character’s “no-brainer” return, hinting about Nathaniel Hagan’s future in the show. He also shared his experience filming key scenes from Thursday’s episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sheppard spoke about his return to Walker: Independence being an obvious move. “My biggest thing was in Episode 6, there was a big lie. The Davidsons were going to kill Kate, so I sold Hagan’s and supposedly moved on,” Sheppard said, referring to the way his character, Nathaniel Hagan, departed the series in order to save burlesque dancer Kate Carver (Katie Findlay). The actor explained that Hagan’s return resolved the situation. “But I don’t think Hagan was capable of leaving it unresolved, so the return was a beautiful idea from the writers to put an ending to what we left unresolved.” He then went on to show his enthusiasm for the way his comeback involved working with Findlay. “Katie is a magical human being whom I truly adore. Putting us on set together is not always the most productive thing,” he joked.

In the same interview, Sheppard hinted about his character’s future. “I love this show. If we do go to a season 2, I’d hope that Hagan would have a return,” Sheppard said, explaining that his character’s decision to leave again to possibly open a hat shop—a sneaky reference to the actor’s work on Battlestar Galactica—doesn’t necessarily rule him out of coming back to Independence, Texas in the future. “It’s still called Hagan’s,” he said, referring to the fictional town’s main store, “that’s all I can say. I’m not gonna leave that, I’m having too much fun.” Despite Walker: Independence’s high ratings, The CW is yet to place back-orders for the show, with no news yet as to whether the network has greenlit a second season.

Image via The CW

Sheppard also spoke about his experience filming some of the main scenes in the latest episode, namely the storm and the card game. “Our director of photography, Brook Willard, had this amazing palette with the storm,” Sheppard said, explaining that the storm event allowed the characters to connect. “The tone of the episode was fantastic because everybody had to be locked in. It gives us a chance to get a little bit more into the personal as we’re all locked in together.” The actor also shared his praise for the director (David McWhirter) and crew, describing the complexities behind some of the scenes, particularly the card game. “A card game is incredibly complex to film. It’s like filming a gunfight, you have to know where you are in every single part in order to efficiently shoot it,” Sheppard said. “David did a fantastic job, and our teams did an incredible job so we knew what was going on. And there’s nothing better than watching Matt Barr [Hoyt Rawlins] take his clothes off at a poker table.”

Walker: Independence is an American western prequel series to television series Walker. Set in the 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker’s (Katherine McNamara) quest for revenge after her husband is murdered in front of her. She soon runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), who journeys with her to the small town of Independence, Texas. Created by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke, the series also stars Greg Hovanessian (as Sheriff Tom Davidson), Philemon Chambers (Deputy Sheriff Augustus), Justin Johnson Cortez (Calian), Lawrence Kao (Kai), and Gabriela Quezada (Lucia Reyes).

