Walker: Independence is set to wrap up its first season soon. Despite the prequel series earning and enjoying a large sway of rating successes for The CW, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the series. In November last year, it was reported that the network had no plans to place a new order for Independence and another CW show, The Winchesters. However, with the finale of Independence drawing near, showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey has revealed hopes of a renewal at the network.

The acquisition of The CW by Nexstar Media Group from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery meant that the network and its new owners were moving in a different direction. There would be a focus on older audiences while several shows would head for the chopping block to reportedly cut budgets on their scripted show orders and focus on unscripted programming. Per TV Line, Fahey has spoken about the series’ future. “It’s been an interesting time. It’s been an interesting past couple months,” Fahey says. “What’s going on in town, there’s just a lot of reinvention and restructuring, and so we’re waiting still for the dust to settle a little bit [to] figure out where we really stand.”

The showrunner continues, “a lot of fans at The CW. A lot of folks love the show. A lot of folks are very honest it’s their favorite show on The CW… We have a lot of support at [CBS Studios]. Everyone loves the show. We’re all proud of what we did on the show.” There is reason to feel optimistic for fans, given that the network’s new ownership has already renewed another show, All American for a new season.

Image via The CW

While hoping that whatever happens, Independence has “a home”, Fahey continues to praise the prequel series saying that there remains ample opportunity to connect back to the original series, Walker, and explore the story more. On the question of the shake-up at the network, Fahey reiterates that “there’s definitely a Plan B,” before going on to add, “We just all want to keep telling these stories… Everyone’s just anxious to get back to it. Mentally, that’s where we’re at: hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and just honestly happy with what we’ve done and hoping for more.”

In the event that The CW and Nexstar decide against taking up Walker: Independence, Fahey reveals that taking the show to another network remains an option. “I don’t know how much I’m allowed to talk about it, but yes,” Fahey says. “If The CW isn’t ready to move forward, what are the other options? So naturally, it would lead to that. But again, we’re still very hopeful. There’s still a lot of champions over there for it. So we’ll see what happens. No one wants it to go away, long story short. We’re going to do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Walker: Independence airs on Thursdays on The CW.