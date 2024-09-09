Micki Ramirez was a staple of Walker when it premiered, representing badass women in the Texas Rangers while keeping Cordell (Jared Padalecki) from succumbing to his worst instincts. It was surprising when Lindsey Morgan departed the series in its prime, citing "personal reasons." Morgan opened up to Tommy Didario of I've Never Said This Before podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) about her decision to step away from the show and her series regular duties. She revealed that she had an injury that interfered with her ability to do her job and that it affected her mentally and physically. Morgan talked about the injury, saying:

“I had a spinal injury, which was affecting my nervous system and my brainstem."

She admitted that the injury had caused her a lot of stress and anxiety because if it worsened, it could mean the end of a career she'd worked hard to build. She revealed that it was a hard decision to make. “Up until this point, I had been manifesting,” the actress said. “I really wanted to be a lead. I wanted to get a promotion in my career journey. When Walker came, I was the lead female. That was my dream come true.”

Why Lindsey Morgan Left 'Walker.'

Image via The CW

Before joining Walker, Morgan had been playing Raven Reyes on The 100, also on The CW. The 100 ended in 2020, and Morgan was on Walker soon after. She revealed that she had not given herself enough time for her body to recover from the grueling filming schedule of The 100 before she went to Walker. "Looking back, I realized my mistake in the sense of, like an athlete, I was working, working, working out putting, outputting, outputting, outputting, but I wasn’t recovering. All my dreams were coming true, and I was a mess. Me, personally, was not in a good place. My anxiety was through the roof,” Morgan said.

Doctors gave her two options: change her lifestyle to avoid stress and strain or get on medication for the rest of her life. Morgan opted for the former and thus left the series. But even after leaving, "I felt a little bit like I let Jared [Padalecki] down, or let the show down, and that was the hardest part for me, because it still makes me emotional, which I know is silly, because I was doing what I needed to do to take care of myself, and that’s more important.”

Morgan has not appeared in any projects after leaving Walker, which was cancelled after four seasons.

