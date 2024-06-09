Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Walker Season 4.

The Big Picture Stella and Sadie recover the Rawlins family necklace from Joanna, connecting it to Walker: Independence.

The necklace holds significance as a family heirloom and a symbol of connection between the Walker and Rawlins families.

Connections between Walker and Walker: Independence include shared characters like Hoyt Rawlins and possible familial ties between different characters.

Now that it's been confirmed that Walker is officially on its final season, the neo-Western crime drama has been wrapping up plotlines from previous years, and bringing back fan-favorite characters before the inevitable final curtain. The lovable rouge Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr) has been the subject of Season 4's biggest side-plot, as Stella Walker (Violet Brinson) and Hoyt's illegitimate daughter Sadie Yoo (Saylor Bell Curda) are hot on the trail of an antique necklace he once stole from a museum. In the most recent episode, "End This Way," Stella and Sadie finally get their hands on this Rawlins family heirloom, which eagle-eyed fans might recognize from another series: Walker: Independence.

"End This Way" Officially Wraps Up 'Walker's Hidden Necklace Plot

At the end of Season 3, Stella and Sadie are attacked in Geri's (Odette Annable) home by Witt (Richard Ellis), a college frat boy who was searching for something among Geri's belongings. It turns out, this something was none other than an antique 1873 necklace that once belonged to one Ophelia Rawlins, an ancestor of Hoyt's. Seeing as how Hoyt and Geri were romantically involved before his untimely Season 1 demise, it's an obvious place to start. But things only get worse for Stella and Sadie in Season 4 when Witt returns, working on behalf of an even more frightening criminal mastermind, a woman revealed to be none other than Joanna Rawlins (Sharon Lawrence of Joe Pickett fame). Threatening the life of Stella and her own granddaughter, Joanna kidnaps the girls in "End This Way" with the intention of killing one of them if the necklace is not returned to her, and that's when things get interesting.

Before hiding the necklace, Hoyt had written a coded letter to Geri revealing its hidden location in his old childhood home, the same home he lived with his mother Joanna before she abandoned him and he was taken in by the Walkers. As Stella, Sadie, Joanna, and Joanna's henchman search the rundown house, they ultimately come out with nothing, unable to find where Hoyt stashed the loot. After Joanna's hired gun turns on her, Sadie and Stella dispatch him just in time for Abeline Walker (Molly Hagan) to show up in search of her granddaughter, holding Joanna at gunpoint until the law arrives. It's only after Joanna is taken away that Stella reveals to Sadie and Geri that she had the necklace all along, having swung by the Rawlins house before meeting Joanna to ensure her leverage. Geri then gives Sadie the necklace, though the young woman opts to return it to the museum Hoyt stole it from, despite it's $800,000 price tag.

The Rawlins Family Necklace Shares a History With the Walkers

But what is so special about this necklace? Why is it worth so much, and why did Hoyt and his mother both feel such a strong connection to it? Well, in "End This Way," Joanna reveals that the necklace was stolen from her when she was arrested years ago, only to be taken to a museum for safekeeping. It was only after her incarceration that she learned how valuable it was as an antique, and thus she set her sights on retrieving it. Hoyt, however, had his own reasons for stealing the diamond-shaped jewelry. For him, it was a representation of the mother who abandoned him. Since Jonana had first been taken from him, stealing the necklace back was the closest to her that he could get. More than that, the necklace had been in the Rawlins family for over a century, and Hoyt ultimately wanted to pass it on to either his own children or Geri if he never had any rugrats of his own. Unbeknownst to Hoyt, he did have a daughter, Sadie.

But long-term fans of the Walker franchise might recognize this necklace from the companion series, Walker: Independence. Though Independence is set in the late 1800s Old West, it follows the first Walker to reach the great state of Texas, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara). Though she originally went by Mary Collins, Abby changed her name after her husband Liam Collins (1923's Brandon Sklenar) was murdered by one Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), the ancestor of the infamous Davidson family whom the Walkers have a long-time feud with—Hatfields and McCoy style. To get revenge on Davidson (who took her husband's place as sheriff of Independence), Abby changed her name, allied herself with Hoyt Rawlins (Hoyt's ancestor, also played by Matt Barr) and the Apache scout Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and made a name for herself in the small Western town, waiting to pull the trigger. That whole time, she wore a necklace that looked just like the one displayed in Walker Season 4.

The Rawlins Necklace Is Likely the Same One from 'Walker: Independence'

Though Walker: Independence was canceled by the CW after its first 13-episode season, threads from the traditional Western series bled into the flagship show, namely Abby Walker's necklace becoming a Rawlins family staple. "It was given to one of our ancestors by a dear friend," Hoyt wrote of the necklace in the letter that accompanied the artifact. Since Abby Walker is undeniably that "dear friend," it stands to reason that these necklaces are one and the same. It turns out, the Walkers and the Rawlins families have been connected far longer than the time Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker and Barr's Hoyt Rawlins (the 21st century one) became friends. At some point in the past, Abby must've given the Independence Hoyt her trademark necklace to pass on to his own family, which eventually fell into the Walker Hoyt's hands in the late 2010s. Talk about a fun connection between two otherwise entirely different shows.

Of course, there's some minor debate about whether this necklace is indeed the same one from Walker: Independence. Although the timeline matches (the Rawlins' heirloom has been dated back to 1873, belonging to an Ophelia Rawlins), the Walker necklace has a more golden coloring to it than Abby Walker's necklace did on the prequel show. Abby's signature jewelry looked white by comparison, though they're both clearly the same shape and style. It's possible that Abby's necklace caught Hoyt's eye, and so she had one made that looked like it. It's also possible that this is just a trick of the light, and what we see in Walker is indeed the same necklace as the one Abby wore in Walker: Independence. Either way, there's a distinct connection between the two shows here through Abby and Hoyt, revealing that even if it's not the exact same necklace, the Rawlins' heirloom was still gifted to the original Hoyt by a Walker ancestor.

There's More than One 'Walker: Independence' Thread In 'Walker's Final Season

Of course, the necklace isn't the only thing that connects Walker and Walker: Independence. The feud with the Davidsons notwithstanding, the biggest thread between these shows is that Matt Barr has appeared in both as Hoyt Rawlins, though two separate characters who go by the same name. In both cases, Hoyt is an outlaw with a heart of gold, and while the Independence version is arguably a bit more violent, they each share a deep connection to the Walker clan. It's no wonder then that Abby Walker would gift her necklace to Hoyt, and that, years later, it would be a Walker who ultimately recovered it. But there's one other major connection between these shows that might not be as obvious at first, but once you see it, you won't be able to unsee...

On Walker: Independence, Justin Johnson Cortez played Calian, a faithful ally to Abby Walker who saved her life after she was shot and left for dead. But on Walker, Cortez plays David Luna, a Corpus Christi detective who worked with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker on the infamous Jackal serial killer case. While it hasn't yet been confirmed that David Luna is related in any way to Calian, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch. After all, if Matt Barr can play two different versions of Hoyt Rawlins, one the ancestor of the other, then why couldn't Cortez's Walker character likewise be connected to his Walker: Independence one? However these threads align, Walker only has a few episodes to wrap up every character arc and plot thread before the whole franchise concludes. We might not get any distinct answers as to Luna's heritage, but hopefully, Walker will finish up in a way that honors all that came before, including Walker: Independence. So far, it's done a masterful job.

