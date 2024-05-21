The Big Picture Deadline reports Walker crew tearing down sets as show's fate remains uncertain at CW.

It's not looking good for Walker. That's the TV show, not the character, because when does it look good for him? Deadline reports that amid a delayed decision on renewal or cancelation by The CW, the show's crew has begun tearing down sets as they seek other opportunities. The network has delayed the decision for a while now, and time is running out. The show's crew has already been advised to seek work elsewhere, and the network has the cast until July when their contracts expire, and they're free to move on.

While this latest move is reversible, it speaks to the position the show's creators and cast are in as The CW balances the books to determine whether it's economically viable to keep the show on the air. The biggest hurdle to cross is finding the money when the network has almost moved away from scripted programming, especially original shows. If a decision is not made soon, the cast might not be available as they audition for other jobs, which will be a real blow to the show. Restarting production with a different crew will also significantly impact the series.

Why 'Walker' Has Not Been Renewed For Season 5 Yet

Image via The CW

The Jared Padalecki-led series is the most popular show on The CW currently. The renewal decision would be swift if it weren't too expensive for the network to keep. The series is produced by CBS Studios for the network, and the company seeks a higher license fee going into the next season. Deadline reveals that the current fee is at around $500K to $550K per episode, which is low, but to make it economical for the production company, the fee must rise to around $1M. Executives at The CW are aware of what it takes to keep it, but amid aggressive cost-cutting that saw many shows canceled, they have not given an indicator of what the network wants.

Networks have been using different methods to maintain profitability, which means shows must be cheaper to make or acquire. The CW canceled most original shows and licensed Canadian productions, filling the schedule with reality and sports programming. CBS has been reducing salaries for some cast members, while NBC has reduced episodes for series regulars. Some shows have survived, while others have not. Walker remains in limbo for the time being.

