While we can't expect to see Jared Padalecki in the series, he will serve as an executive producer.

In an exciting announcement made today, the CW has ordered a pilot episode for Walker: Independence, which will act as a prequel series to Walker. The news for Walker: Independence was accompanied by another statement that revealed The Winchesters, a prequel series to Supernatural and a new DC series titled Gotham Knights would also be receiving pilot orders.

First being reported as a possible series in December 2021, the new show will tell the story of the Texas Ranger’s family's trip out West. Set in the late 1800s the series will follow wealthy Bostonian couple, Abby Walker and her husband, as they set out on their lengthy and perilous journey across the ever expanding United States. Shortly into their trek, Abby’s husband is murdered in front of her.

Seething with anger and a need for retribution, Abby heads out on her own to find those that stole the life of her beloved husband. While tracking down her suspects, she meets Hoyt Rawlins. Hoyt is a lone wolf who is seeking purpose in his life. Eventually, the unlikely duo ends up in Independence, Texas where they soon meet a colorful cast of characters that all have their own sorted past and dreams about their futures.

Anna Fricke co-wrote the story for Walker: Independence alongside Seamus Fahey who wrote the teleplay. Both Fricke and Fahey serve on Walker as executive producers with Fricke being the original show’s developer. The duo also serve as executive producers on the new series with Fricke working with her company, Pursued by a Bear. Jared Padalecki, who stars as the titular Walker in the original series, will join as an executive producer alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore and Pursued By a Bear’s Laura Terry with CBS Studios producing.

After first premiering in January 2021, Walker was an immediate hit. The series acts as a reimagining of the Chuck Norris starring show, Walker, Texas Ranger, which kicked butt on screens across America for 8 seasons between 1993 and 2001. Telling the story of Cordell Walker (Padalecki), the series centers around the widower and father of two after he returns to Austin following two years of undercover work.

Life is different upon his arrival, and he soon finds there’s a lot of relationships to repair and crimes to be solved. Fans of the series were immediately drawn in due to the action and mystery components as well as the series’ star, Padalecki, for whom the role marked the actor’s first project since his hit series, Supernatural, ended in 2020.

With all the acclaim surrounding Walker, it’s almost a guarantee that the origin story of the Walker family will be a hit. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Walker: Independence.

