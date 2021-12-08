The series will take place in Texas in the late 1800s.

The CW is expanding its hit series Walker with a prequel series, titled Walker: Independence. Walker series star Jared Padalecki is set to executive produce the new series.

Independence is written by Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, who both work on The CW's Walker. Debuting in January of 2021, Walker has proven to be a success with viewers, becoming the network's most-watched series.

Walker: Independence will be set in the late 1800s and will follow Abby Walker, a wealthy Boston resident who witnesses her husband's murder and sets out West to seek revenge. On her journey, she will join up with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable scoundrel, and journey to Independence, Texas. In Independence, they will find a community with the eclectic group of misfits that populate the town. The prequel series' tie to the current Walker series has not yet been revealed.

Walker, tells the story of Cordell Walker, played by Padalecki, a widower and father of two returning to Austin, Texas after having spent years undercover. Walker is a reimagining of the classic series Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001, and starred Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker. The CBS series itself was inspired by Lone Wolf McQuade, a film also starring Norris.

Along with Padalecki, Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear will also be executive producing. CBS Studios, who was behind both the original 1993 series and the 2021 reboot, will be the studio behind the prequel series.

No casting announcements or further plot details have yet been released. Walker: Independence also currently doesn't have a release date, although you can get your texas ranger fix weekly, as new episodes of Walker air Thursdays on The CW.

