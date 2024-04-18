The Big Picture Cordell, Trey, and Cassie dig deep into the Jackal case in Walker, but secrets may jeopardize their investigation and friendships.

Justin Johnson Cortez joins as Detective Luna, adding more complications and potential betrayals to the case.

Stella's suspicions about Witt's death lead to shocking revelations as she uncovers dark secrets in the investigation.

The hunt for the Jackal is heating up, with Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) enlisting Cassie (Ashley Reyes). This investigation could blow up their lives if it came out that they were working against Captain James' (Coby Bell) orders, and even worse, one misstep could put them in the crosshairs of the serial killer. The promo for Walker Season 4, Episode 4 teases many developments as the trio begins deep diving into the case, but it's not smooth sailing. Cassie, who had been away working with the FBI for five months, runs into issues when the case reminds her of another one she'd worked on. The episode also sees Justin Johnson Cortez's debut on Walker, playing a detective brought in to consult on the case. Elsewhere, Stella (Violet Brinson) makes a shocking realization about Witt (Richard Ellis).

Cassie, Trey, and Cordell begin gathering the facts about the Jackal. "The Jackal plans and stages his murders from hotels," Trey informs his partners. This is a huge lead because it at least narrows the focus, but there are many hotels in the country, and they don't quite know who or what they're looking for. The case becomes even more complicated because they must hide what they're up to. The thing about secrets is that they don't stay hidden for long, and sooner or later, they come out. Cordell is confronted by the consequences of the lies he's cooked up during the Jackal case, putting his friendship with Captain James at risk.

Justin Johnson Cortez Joins 'Walker'

Padalecki teased to TV Insider that some things went down with Cassie while she was working with the FBI. While she didn't reveal anything when she returned, her secrets also catch up to her while working on this case. Cassie is the lead in the case, and she's paired with Detective Luna, who also knows some facts about it. Johnson Cortez plays Detective Luna, and what's worth noting is that this is not Johnson Cortez's first time in the Walker universe. He played Calian in Walker: Independence before the spinoff was canceled after one season. Detective Luna worked with Cordell and Captain James on the Jackal case years ago, but they don't know that he can't be trusted. Johnson Cortez will have a recurring arc this season, but it is unclear if the show will draw ties between him and Calian.

Stella's instincts about things are rarely wrong, and for months now, she could tell something was off with the home invasion and Witt's death. She spent a lot of time mourning him, which is why his showing up at the back of her car with a gun was quite the shocker. As she dives into the shady world of Witt, Witt's uncle, and Sadie (Saylor Bell Curda), Stella learns some things that will shock her.

Watch the episode next Wednesday at 8 PM ET on The CW.