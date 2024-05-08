This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Wherever Hoyt is, trouble always follows him — or he seeks it out. Matt Barr played Hoyt Rawlins in Walker before the character was killed off, and Barr moved to play Hoyt's ancestor in Walker: Independence. Barr is one of the two actors from the spin-off set to appear in the flagship series. Justin Johnson Cortez was cast to play Detective Luna, and a new look into Walker courtesy of TV Line reveals how the show plans to bring Hoyt back. It wouldn't be a Hoyt moment if something thrilling wasn't happening, possibly something criminal. This time, he's stealing a necklace from a museum full of people.