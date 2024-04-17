Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Walker Season 4.

When it was first announced that Jared Padalecki was going to star in a Walker, Texas Ranger reimagining completely unconnected to the original Chuck Norris television series, some were understandably skeptical. Padalecki had just come off the heels of a 15-year run on Supernatural, and we were unsure if he'd be able to fall into a new character so quickly. Well, Walker has surprised us all with compelling season-long mysteries and stylish character arcs that have made us believe in this Texas Ranger. But the show's latest season is veering into a darker, more elusive direction that just might turn this neo-Western drama into a psychological thriller. That's right, Season 4 of Walker centers on a serial killer antagonist dubbed "The Jackal," and it's the breath of fresh air we didn't know the show needed.

'Walker' Is Switching Gears With a Serial Killer-Centric Mystery

As Rangers Cordell Walker and Trey Barnett (Jeff Pierre) search desperately for the Jackal killer, Walker pivots toward a different sort of murder mystery. In Season 1, the season-long arc centered around the death of Walker's wife Emily (played by Padalecki's real-life spouse Genevieve Padalecki). In Season 2, we had the Hatfields & McCoys-like family feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons. Last season took the biggest turn yet, introducing a political conspiracy involving a terrorist militia group known only as Grey Flag, which connected back to Walker's time overseas following his post-9/11 military service. Thus far, serial killers, especially those who don't have a face attached to their ominous name, haven't been properly explored in this CW original, making this twist well worth the multi-season wait.

Of course, what's most exciting about this new mystery is that Walker is treading into darker territory than it ever has before. Sure, there's been some dark and thematic stuff on the show, but for the most part, it's been pretty contained by the CW-ness of it all. But here with a plot that centers on a literal serial killer, pacifying the material is a bit harder to do. While Walker isn't generally a dark show, per se, nor do we want it to go full True Detective on us, it has the potential to get a little more mature with a plot like this––and that's exciting. As Walker's own children grow into adulthood, it might make sense that the material itself would grow too, opening the door for some pretty challenging (and possibly horrific) cases down the line.

Who Could Be the Jackal on 'Walker'?

Past seasons of Walker have proven that no character is above reproach. Everyone from the Walker family's close friends to the Davidson matriarch to Ranger Cassie Perez's (Ashley Reyes) latest boyfriend, Kevin Golden (Jake Abel), have all been secretly murderers and criminals whose betrayals have shaken our heroes to their core. Okay, that might be a bit dramatic, but many of the past reveals have been pretty shocking, making us wonder where the Jackal story will go long-term. With it being so early in the season, it's hard to have any exact suspects, but given that the Jackal case is what broke Captain Larry James' (Coby Bell) marriage to Kelly James (Kearran Giovanni) five years prior, it seems like the killer is directly connected to him. Since the killings only resumed around the time that the James duo got re-married, Kelly is the only other recurring factor here (with long absences from Austin in the meantime). Given her visceral reaction to Walker and Trey's investigation in "The Quiet," maybe she knows more than she's letting on. Or, more likely, she's just being a concerned wife.

Of course, it's all conjecture at this point. We can't know quite yet, and it's possible, like with Season 3, that the mastermind has yet to even be introduced. It wouldn't quite make sense for the Jackal to be anyone in the Walker family's life up until now, especially if this serial killer didn't want to get caught by the guys hunting him or her in years past. Perhaps that's what makes this new shift in tone so appealing going into Season 4. The idea that Walker and the gang would be on the trail of a serial killer pushes the procedural drama series close to psychological thriller territory and raises the stakes to levels more dangerous and permanent than before. Anyone could be a target now, especially as Walker and Trey get closer to the truth. Without a true name or a face, the Jackal is at his/her scariest right now, more than ever.

The Jackal Plotline Allows Us to See Walker's Life Before His Wife's Death

Another recurring element that Walker has maintained since the show's "Pilot" is the use of flashbacks that connect our hero's past with his present case. In Season 1, this allowed us to get to know Emily Walker as we saw the events leading to her death. In the second season, we saw Walker as a kid, long before he and Emily were married, which tied into why the Davidsons and the Walkers despised one another. Season 3 might've done this most interestingly through the flashbacks to Walker's time in the Marines, where he was played by Colin Ford (who ironically once played a younger version of Padalecki's Sam Winchester on Supernatural). This season, the parallel narrative might highlight another previously unexplored area of Walker's life––the time before Emily's murder, when he and James once trailed the Jackal as partners.

We haven't gotten to see much of what Walker's life looked like with Emily before the time surrounding her murder, but we're hoping Season 4 of Walker will take us there. We've heard plenty of Walker family stories that make us wish we got more from Genevieve Padalecki's Emily than we have thus far, and with this plotline, we might get our chance. What we do know for sure is that Captain James, who was only Ranger James at the time, threw himself head-first into this case. Cordell Walker was the only one who could pull the future captain out of his funk and, as a result, the Jackal murders ultimately went unsolved. But as we continue to learn more about the initial string of killings that haunted our favorite Texas Rangers, we'll hopefully learn more about the Walker and James family dynamics that contributed as well. Seeing Emily and Kelly live life alongside each other would also be welcome, especially since those in law enforcement (and their spouses) generally stick together both on and off duty.

More than likely, this season will help us better understand why Larry and Kelly's marriage fell apart, and how Cordell and Emily stuck with one another through such a horrible case––especially one that went unsolved. So far, every season has managed to reunite Cordell and Emily in some way despite her death at the beginning of the series, and now that he and Geri (Odette Annable) are officially an item, the juxtaposition between the two romances would lead to some fascinating comparisons going forward. While it's not been confirmed if this is indeed Walker's last season (the spin-off prequel series Walker: Independence was canceled last year after its first season), Season 4 is certainly gearing itself to be the end of an era, with the Jackal plotline acting as the crown jewel of Walker murder mysteries.

Instead of Focusing on Walker's Trauma, the Jackal Plotline Highlights Captain James

Understandably, Walker's season-long mysteries usually center on Cordell Walker himself. Jared Padalecki plays the part masterfully as our favorite Texas Ranger connects his past to his present in often surprising and un-telegraphed ways. But while every season's mystery has directly connected back to Walker himself, the Jackal plotline centers not just on our titular hero, but also his former partner, Captain James. Yes, Walker was a part of the initial investigation, but it was James who fought tirelessly to crack the Jackal code, ultimately breaking his marriage instead. James nearly ruined his life the last time around, so it makes sense that Walker is hunting the Jackal now without him, and off the books.

While Cassie's missing partner was a major factor in Season 2, it's James' emotional state, marriage, and sobriety that is at risk here in Season 4. We haven't seen much of what James was like before he was captain, but we know from the flashbacks we've seen thus far that it wasn't always good. Walker, who is usually the loose canon, had to help his best friend back to reality on seemingly more than one occasion. No wonder they stopped pursuing the case. This sort of brotherly loyalty could be put to the test here in Season 4, especially once James learns of Walker's manhunt behind his back, which will undoubtedly make for some incredibly spicy CW-sized drama.

By focusing on a plotline that so obviously connects to the Texas Ranger captain, Walker is further expanding its scope to better include its supporting cast. This is a great move for the series, especially if it wants to be renewed for a fifth season, because it allows Walker to still be at the forefront of each mystery without needing to be at the very center of it. With such a large cast of characters to pull from, it's easy to see why the CW original would want to better utilize the talent it's amassed. Highlighting James and his past will also show us a new side of the often steadfast captain, better revealing how far he's come since he rose in the Texas Rangers ranks. If the past is indeed prologue, then maybe what we learn about our heroes through the Jackal plotline will better contextualize Walker as a whole.

'Walker' Is Looking to End Here––and Maybe That's a Good Thing

With Walker's kids, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley), in new phases of life, his parents looking to retire elsewhere, and the family horse rescue operation being spearheaded by Liam (Keegan Allen), it looks like Walker is either rebranding itself for the future or preparing for a final curtain. Likewise, Cordell and Geri are now together after being kept apart for so long––something that has been well in the works since the deaths of both Emily Walker and Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr)––which makes us lean more towards the latter.

Sure, shows go through internal rebrands all the time (the same thing happened in Season 2 when Lindsey Morgan unexpectedly left the series) without the danger of cancelation or conclusion. But given all the restructuring at the CW, it's unclear right now what Walker's post-Season 4 future will look like. Perhaps it's for the best for the show to end here. With all our characters looking to get their lives figured out––and the Jackal spicing up Walker and James' past––this could be the perfect way to end the series with a bang.

Walker airs on Wednesdays and can be streamed on Thursdays on the CW.

