Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Walker's series finale.

The Big Picture James Van Der Beek's cameo in the Walker series finale hinted at his role as a cult leader in the unmade fifth season.

The cult plot would have brought a whimsical, quirky character to the series, impacting the Walker family's lives.

Walker's cancelation marked a shift in The CW's focus, highlighting the network's evolution since its early days.

As the CW's Walker came to a close following an abrupt cancelation by the network, Jared Padalecki's neo-Western crime drama has proven once again that, even in wrapping up the main story, there was still some excitement left in the series. If you saw the Season 4 finale (which doubles as the impromptu series finale), "See You Sometime," then you also saw that shocking cameo at the very end which teases so much more. That's right, Dawson's Creek's very own James Van Der Beek appeared as the Walker family's new next-door neighbor at the very end of the series, serving as a final nail in the coffin of what would have been an exciting new season. But who was Van Der Beek going to play? Well, we have got some news for you...

James Van Der Beek Was To Play a Cult Leader on ‘Walker’

In the Walker series finale, it's mentioned in passing that the Davidsons had sub-leased their land to a mysterious new tenant. Though we don't know who this person is, we get a few passing hints before James Van Der Beek first appears on-screen. Not only does he arrive with a caravan of moving trucks, but when he arrives at the Walker household to meet his new neighbors, he brings them a batch of homemade soap. Though he's sorry to miss the Walkers — who have all been out enjoying their summer — he walks away with a bright smile on his face signifying that there's something up his sleeve that we the audience are not privy to. Unfortunately, after Walker's cancelation, we'll never fully know what he was up to.

But what we do know comes from the Walker series creator herself, Anna Fricke, who got her first official writing gig on Dawson's Creek back during the WB era (a show that starred Van Der Beek himself). According to Fricke, Van Der Beek would have been playing a cult leader, and the entire fifth season would've followed that thread. "He loved the idea of the cult leader, and I think, actually, half those clothes are his own clothes," Fricke told TV Line following the series finale. "He was super into it and super into the dynamic he would bring, and he was really into the idea of playing a fun character, an interesting character, a bad character." Van Der Beek's character wouldn't have been like some of the more maniacal or terrifying villains of seasons past, such as the Jackal killers or Kevin Golden (Jake Abel), but rather a "whimsical" and "quirky" character who could've brought a different perspective to the series.

'Walker' Season 5 Would Have Gone in a Completely Different Direction

Had Walker been renewed for a fifth season, it would've explored the cult plot further. Though, this wouldn't have been a murder cult like something from The Following or any type of horrific religious group, but rather a wacky group that would've made the Walker's lives more difficult — in more ways than one. More than likely, this would've turned into something nefarious, as many of these cultish stories often do, and that's where Van Der Beek's character would've come in. Elsewhere in her post-series interview, Fricke also reveals that Liam (Keegan Allen) was asked to help the Governor of Texas because his daughter was kidnapped. Given Walker's penchant for overlapping seemingly unrelated plotlines, we can assume that the cult may have had something to do with that too.

"The cult was going to be fun," the showrunner continued, revealing that Auggie (Kale Culley) was the Walker's "in" concerning this new plot thread. "August is going to fall in love with the girl next door, get dragged into the cult, have to be extracted. That was going to be fun." After all Auggie had been through in Season 4, disciplining himself and learning what it means to truly come of age, this might have been an interesting way for him to explore a new path, one where he'd have to recognize that not every road is the right one. Likely, this would have caused some tension between Walker and his son, though if Season 4 taught us anything, it's that this sort of conflict only helps them to grow stronger. Between kidnappings, cults, proposals, and more, it sounds like Walker Season 5 would've been a heck of a show, and there's no doubt that James Van Der Beek would've only added to the enjoyment.

‘Walker’ Had Been Trying To Get James Van Der Beek for Years

Funny enough, Walker had been circling James Van Der Beek for years now, ever since the actor moved his family to Austin back when the show's production first began. "A small-known fact is that we had actually approached him to be Clint West [in] Season 1, which Austin Nichols, ultimately played," Fricke revealed. "Austin was so excellent in that role. I would not have it any other way. But James had been on that list for a possible villain." Because Jared Padalecki and James Van Der Beek were also friends — not unlike Padalecki and his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who went on to direct an episode in the show's second season — there's no doubt that the chemistry between them would've been something worth waiting for. Of course, there's also the fact that they were both teen icons back before The CW was even in its infancy.

"I think there was something profound in James Van Der Beek with Jared [Padalecki] on this show, sort of like a great throwback to the original WB, and the commentary on the evolution of this network," Fricke noted. "I was maybe reading too much into, but I enjoyed it." While it would've been a lot of fun to see these two WB legends play off one another, Walker's sudden cancelation is just another reminder that television nowadays isn't what it used to be back in the early 2000s. More than that, The CW isn't the same network that it was when Padalecki first starred on the show. "I feel like The CW that I was a part of last year is not The CW that I was a part of under [former chairman and CEO] Mark Pedowitz for that entire, almost 20-year stretch," Padalecki noted following Walker's finale, criticizing the network for their decision to cancel the series in favor of "cheaper" entertainment.

While we're not going to get any more from Walker or his family, four seasons is still an impressive run for a show such as this (five if you also include the series' prequel, Walker: Independence). It might not have been the original Chuck Norris Walker, Texas Ranger, but the CW's Walker certainly knew how to carve its own unique legacy as a re-imagining worthy of the name. Maybe one day we'll get to see Jared Padalecki and James Van Der Beek face off against one another on a different program.

