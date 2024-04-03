The Big Picture The new season of Walker picks up 5 months later, with everyone experiencing growth and changes, but The Jackal still lurking.

Cordell and Geri's relationship has deepened as they move in together, but they may face challenges ahead due to The Jackal's presence.

Cordell's children have grown up, dealing with real-life issues, while Captain James becomes the focus of the season-long arc.

The last time we saw Cordell Walker and his family, he was five months shy of celebrating his 40th birthday. As we rejoin Walker for Season 4, five months have passed, Walker is celebrating his 40th birthday and The Jackal is nowhere close to being caught. Jared Padalecki talked to TV Insider about the new season, and what fans can expect from the character arcs set up in the previous season. Padalecki revealed that there will be a time jump, but that won't affect arcs negatively. If anything, it will amp up the importance of catching The Jackal, who has had five months to get comfortable and possibly gain some head start. Also, Geri and Cordy have been getting comfortable living together. Below's what he said about that.

"We had a little five-month time lapse just to allow for all the strike stuff, but it’s still the same storyline. We pick up in the same storyline, for sure, with some time passed. Obviously, Cordell and Geri (Odette Annable) are a little more, um, advanced, than they were. Stella’s (Violet Brinson) back to college, and Augie’s (Kale Culley) back to nearing the end of high school. But The Jackal has reared its ugly head once again, and we got to go figure out what’s going on."

Walker's partner Cassie (Ashley Reyes) has also been away for five months working with the FBI. She returns in the season premiere, but everything is not the same. Padalecki teased what might have happened to her, saying:

"She’s had a little different experience and has had a taste of what might be available to her. And she has a different set of expectations. Obviously, she’s welcomed back with open arms from our other characters, but it’s sort of like, “Okay, well, we don’t know where she stands.” We want to be respectful of what she wants and what she needs to do, and we all secretly hope that she’s going to stick around."

For five months, Geri and Cordy have been in a relationship. They even moved in together. Things have been getting serious, which can be a force for good or bad, given The Jackal is still around and might target Cordy's loved ones, Geri included.

"They seem to be hot and heavy, and I’m glad that nothing happened in the five months between the wedding and Episode 401 to kind of sideline that. But that’s not to say that something won’t sideline that within Season 4."

Cordell's Interests Will Take the Backseat In 'Walker' Season 4

w

Close

Everyone has grown, with Stella in college and August in his final year of high school. Cordy's babies are not babies anymore and are dealing with real-life problems. Stella is still reeling from trauma suffered during the home invasion. As an adult, she chooses to lean on her uncle Liam (Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars). Elsewhere, Augie is set on joining the military, and at his age, there is nothing much Walker can do to dissuade him. No one is affected by The Jackal's case more than Captain James (Coby Bell), making him the focus of the season-long arc. In a way, Walker will be left without much to do but offer support to those who need it. Padalecki teased some growth in Cordell where he understands that he can't be everything for everybody, and has to let them seek their path. He will need to find that balance between being protective and supportive.

Walker Season 4 premieres on April 3 at 8 PM ET on The CW.