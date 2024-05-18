The Big Picture Walker, Texas Ranger ended with a bang and a proper sendoff for Chuck Norris and the series.

The series was rebooted as Walker on the CW, offering a darker reimagining for a new era.

Despite the unresolved ending in Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire, fans still hope for more Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker in the future.

Few Hollywood stars have quite the same reputation as Chuck Norris. Everyone loves this martial arts-infused action hero, and whether he's saving the president or stopping a bomb about to detonate and kill millions, we always know he'll come out on top. But Norris' most famous role is undoubtedly his time as Ranger Cordell Walker in his impressively long-running series, Walker, Texas Ranger.

Recent years have seen a rebooted version, Walker, wandering about on the CW, but the original series is where it's really at. The martial arts, explosions, and weekly moral lessons always make us feel better, reminding us that the hero always wins out. It's no wonder the show ran for nearly a decade between 1993 and 2001—but how did Walker's story actually end? Well, we've got some news for you.

Walker, Texas Ranger Release Date April 21, 1993 Cast Chuck Norris , Clarence Gilyard Jr. , Sheree J. Wilson , Noble Willingham , Judson Mills , Nia Peeples Main Genre Drama Seasons 9

'Walker, Texas Ranger' Ends With a Bang

Walker, Texas Ranger was a show that—although feeling a little "after-school special"-ish at times—was immensely popular while it was on television. Running nine seasons, including the original four-episode pilot season that kicked the series off, it came to its climactic end with the two-hour series finale, "The Final Show/Down." This episode starts lightheartedly with a Walker family barbecue celebrating the impending arrival of Cordell Walker (Norris) and Alex Cahill Walker's (Sheree J. Wilson) newborn baby girl, but quickly pivots to a prison break initiated by Emile Lavocat (Marshall R. Teague), the man who is revealed to have killed Walker's friend and former partner, Captain C.D. Parker (Noble Willingham). In the first part of the finale, Lavocat kills Ranger Dan Jensen (Michael Stephen Costello) with a sniper rifle and nearly kills Ranger James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard) in a car accident.

Despite knowing her husband's job, Alex begs Walker to be careful, not wanting to raise their baby alone. However, she ends up going into labor, and while the baby is born a bit premature, she pulls through. Meanwhile, Ranger Wade Harper (Robert Fuller) and his wife, Betsy (Marla Adams), are gunned down by Lavocat's men, and the entire Ranger Company B is put on high alert. As Walker and the remaining Rangers go after the gang of murdering thieves, the main villain is confronted by the titular Texas Ranger as they engage in martial arts-inspired hand-to-hand combat. Lavocat dies in the midst of a Walker, Texas Ranger trademark explosion, and the episode ends with the Walkers bringing home their new little girl, Angela, which itself is a clever nod to the Chuck Norris film, Hero and the Terror.

What makes "The Final Show/Down" particularly unique is that it cuts between the present story with Walker and the Rangers taking on Lavocat's gang and an Old West tale about Walker's ancestor, Hayes Cooper (also played by Norris), as he battles a scalped and deranged ancestor of Lavocat's named "Moon" (also played by Teague). In many ways, both stories take on the same basic plot, albeit with differing results. The Western tale is a ton of fun, concluding with Cooper taking down the bandits, rescuing his wife and child, and becoming sheriff of the town of Bovine, Texas.

"The Final Show/Down" Was a Proper Goodbye to 'Walker, Texas Ranger'

Considering the feel and tone of Walker, Texas Ranger, "The Final Show/Down" is a proper send off for the series. Not only does the series finale pull from its Western roots, but it brings together everything fans loved about the Chuck Norris action-drama. While this extended adventure probably wouldn't make it into anyone's top 20 episodes of the 203-episode series, it wasn't a poor hour to end on, either, and aside from all the character deaths, it's nice to see newcomers like Francis Gage (Judson Mills) and Sydney Cooke (Nia Peeples) make it out alive.

Of course, what makes our hearts the warmest, though, is knowing that there's another Walker out there in the world. After all the trouble that Cordell Walker and Alex Cahill had been through over the years, Walker, Texas Ranger gives them the biggest break and the happiest of endings. Although Walker threw himself out of a building and narrowly escaped exploding himself, he ends the series standing as tall as ever, ready for the next adventure. Admittedly, we would've loved to see Walker and Trivette battle Lavocat together, but thankfully, Clarence Gilyard was still included in the final gunfight during the Old West sequence.

Speaking of it, the Hayes Cooper sequence is actually a bit more exciting than the Cordell Walker story this time, and because we have parallel narratives going on, we get not one, but two distinct showdowns between Chuck Norris and Marshall R. Teague, which is great entertainment. Sure, some of the fighting feels a bit dated and slow by modern standards, but there are still some real stakes here. Norris plays both parts with his trademark, cool style that makes us wonder if he can play anything other than a stoic action hero, yet he manages to delight us no matter if he's playing Cooper or Walker.

The Revival Series, 'Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire,' Left Things Unresolved

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite Walker, Texas Ranger wrapping everything up in the end, fans couldn't be away from Norris' most famous character for long. Aaron Norris returned to direct the CBS TV movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, in 2005, with Chuck Norris, Sheree J. Wilson, Judson Mills, and Clarence Gilyard returning for more. In Trial by Fire, Walker (now a captain) thwarts a bank robbery with the help of some fellow Rangers, only to find himself searching for a missing government weapon that's being hidden by a young teenage boy on the run from a Korean crime syndicate. Yes, it's about as intense (and strange) as it sounds. But what's worse is that Trial by Fire ends on a massive cliffhanger, with Alex being shot on the courthouse steps by the men responsible for the entire thing.

Unfortunately, we never get any confirmation if Alex made it out alive or not. Earlier in the film, we see the Walker family—with an older Angela—living their normal life, but by the end, it's unclear if this family will remain nuclear in the future. Due to poor ratings and a lackluster reception, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire never got a sequel. Instead, the Cordell Walker saga simply ended things there, and although it did so with a literal bang, it wasn't one we either expected nor wanted. Chuck Norris hasn't returned to the character since, which is a crying shame for longtime fans awaiting a real answer. Even Clarence Gilyard and Sheree J. Wilson would love to return, but so far, our favorite action hero hasn't made anything happen.

Walker is currently in its fourth season on the CW, and given the shakeups that have been happening at the network, it's unclear if the show will be renewed for a fifth season. Given that two Cordell Walkers could easily exist in this world, we're still holding out that Chuck Norris will show up as the original Walker one day, and that he'll give us the full scoop on what happened after the events of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Walker, Texas Ranger is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

