The CW Lassos Jared Padalecki-led ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

Walker, Texas Ranger has found a home. The reboot of the Chuck Norris series, which stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) in the titular role, will ride again on the CW, Deadline reports.

The original Walker ran for eight magnificent seasons. If this reboot lasts even half as long, it’ll be considered a success. This marks the third marriage of Padalecki and the CW. The star has played Sam Winchester on Supernatural, which is in its final season, for better than three hundred episodes, dating all the way back to 2005. Before that, he was Dean Forester for five seasons on Gilmore Girls. So, if anyone’s up for a long series run on this network, it’s him.

As noted in our previous story, this version is a fresh start for the show, not a continuation of the original’s events. And it will have a little bit of a twist. Cordell Walker’s new partner will be a woman, one of the few female Texas Rangers in the state’s long history. Actress Nia Peeples joined the cast of the Norris-led series as a Ranger, but only for the final two seasons.

Here’s a plot summary, as reported by Deadline:

It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

As per the report, Padalecki, a Texas native, may have been seeking a reason to stay close to home. Now he’s got one.

Padalecki will executive produce alongside writer Anna Fricke (Valor, Wayward Pines), Dan Lin (It: Chapter Two, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Dan Spiro (Back Roads, Seberg).