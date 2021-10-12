AMC Networks announced today that they have greenlit a brand new spin-off series based on The Walking Dead series called Tales of The Walking Dead. The series, which will consist of six episodes, is expected to go into production early next year and premiere on AMC+ and AMC in summer 2022.

The upcoming series will be an anthology show set in the same universe as the graphic novel and television powerhouse. Each episode will tell one-hour standalone stories that focus on both previously introduced characters as well as completely new characters. The aim is to create a series that can provide an opportunity to tell new stories and introduce new characters to the world of The Walking Dead. Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will be showrunner.

“This series, more than any other in The Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas -- bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before,” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. “I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

“I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs," said Powell. "That’s nuts and I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Tales of The Walking Dead is set to debut in 2022 on AMC+. You can see the first poster for the upcoming spin-off series in the tweet below:

