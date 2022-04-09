Roughly 14 years ago, Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) fought his way through a world overtaken by zombies, or what the characters on the TV series The Walking Dead referred to as "Walkers." Since then, viewers were presented with a world where "survival of the fittest" didn't just mean escaping Walkers, but knowing who to trust and who could potentially be a dangerous threat.

The TV series also branched out into spin-offs, such as Fear The Walking Dead, allowing the universe to expand into different character arcs that were only introduced on The Walking Dead, with the most recent being the hit series The Ones Who Live, focusing on Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Within the 11 seasons, a few characters rose to the forefront of the show, while others made a brief appearance for only a few episodes. From Wyn Everett to Hilarie Clinton, we look back at the best The Walking Dead celebrity cameos.

9 Wynn Everett as April

Season 11, Episode 14 (2022)

Image via AMC

In Season 11, Episode 14, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), trained as Commonwealth troopers, are sent on a separate mission, ordered by Sebastian. Their task was to retrieve money locked in a safe in a house surrounded by Walkers. As Daryl and Rosita covered themselves in Walker's blood and entered the house, they heard a woman yelling for help.

The woman yelling for help was April, played by actress Wyn Everett, who was trapped in a room after the generators cut off power to the entire house. Once Daryl turned on the generators, he and Rosita freed the woman and grabbed the money from the safe. Unfortunately, April wasn't able to safely pass by the disgusting Walkers, and she was killed in the house, making for a very small cameo.

8 Alexa Nikolas as Haley

Season 3, Episode 6 (2012)

Image via AMC

Viewers might recognize Alexa Nikolas as the actress who played Nicole Bristow in one of the popular teen shows from the 2000s, Zoey 101. In Season 3 of The Walking Dead, Nikolas played Haley, a teenager living in Woodbury, Georgia. She was a member of the Woodbury Army and was one of the characters who met Andrea (Laurie Holden) after Andrea persisted that she could defend the town from Walkers.

Haley didn't last long on the show despite being one of the people who trained Andrea on how to use a bow as part of the responsibilities of those who worked the wall. In Season 3, Episode 9, she was assigned to find the group of people that infiltrated the Woodbury army. This was her last episode, as she was eventually shot by Maggie.

7 Medina Senghore as Annie Smith

Season 11, Episode 13 (2022)

Image via AMC

Medina Senghore's first appearance on the TV series was in Season 11, Episode 13. Her character, Annie Smith, was one of the residents living in the apartment complex that Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the Commonwealth troopers tried to speak with. While Aaron offered a chance to establish a trading relationship with the residents, the leader of the Commonwealth troopers, Carlson, wanted the residents to return their weapons.

Carlson picked off the residents one by one, pushing them off the rooftop of the building. Annie Smith teamed up with Maggie to fend off the Commonwealth troopers. During this time, Annie Smith disclosed to Maggie that she was pregnant, whereas Negan told the rest of the group that Annie was his wife. Once Lauren Cohan's character, Maggie, realized who Annie was and how Negan changed, she slowly began to trust him.

6 Michael Raymond James as Dave

Season 2, Episode 8 (2012)

Image via AMC

Michael Raymond James's character made a brief appearance in Season 2, Episode 8 "Nebraska." After scouting out an abandoned town, Rick and Glenn (Steven Yeun) found Hershel (Scott Wilson) drinking alone in a bar. As they approached and talked with Hershel who's lost hope, two men, Dave and Tony (Aaron Munoz), approached the bar.

Dave negotiated with Rick and insisted that he would be a valuable member of Rick's group. While Dave attempted to reason with Rick that they were on the same side, Rick didn't believe them. Rick explained that there was no option for them to find safety at their farm. Dave drew his gun, but Rick was faster and shot him and Tony. Rick's decision to shoot them is justified, making this one of the few moments where Rick made the right call on The Walking Dead.

5 Christopher Berry as Bud

Season 6, Episode 8 (2015)

Image via AMC

Known for the drama movie 12 Years a Slave, Christopher Berry portrayed a lead biker who worked for Negan. Towards the end of Season 6, Episode 8, Daryl, Sasha, and Abraham were driving in a truck towards Alexandria when a group of bikers blocked the road. In the following episode, the lead biker demands that they hand over their supplies to them and states that the supplies belonged to Negan.

Sasha and Abraham stood in front of the truck as the men pointed their guns at them. Sasha wanted to reason with the men, but the men didn't want to discuss it. Before the biker gang had a chance to shoot them, Daryl shot them with an RPG he found on the truck. While Berry's screen time was short, he still managed to stand out.

4 John Carroll Lynch as Eastman

Season 6, Episode 4 (2015)

Image via AMC

Season 6, Episode 4 "Here’s Not Here" is an episode that focuses on flashbacks, thus providing more viewers with more information about Morgan (Lennie James). Morgan finds a cabin in the woods that belonged to a former psychiatrist named Eastman, played by The Founder's John Carroll Lynch. Eastman appeared as a kind man and offered Morgan food when he met him.

Even though Caroll Lynch's character appeared for one episode of the series, he was a key figure in helping Morgan move through the internal pain that was buried deep inside him. When Morgan first attacked him, Eastman never kept Morgan locked up in the cell, allowing him to leave whenever he chose to. However, Eastman did get bitten by a walker towards the end of the episode.

3 Enver Gjokaj as Pete Dolgen

Season 4, Episode 7 (2013)

Image via AMC

Enver Gjokaj's (viewers might have seen the actor in Marvel's Agent Carter, for one) character, Pete Dolgan, appeared as the new leader of the Martinez group in Season 4, Episode 7. The Governor (David Morrissey), Mitch (Kirk Acevedo), Martinez (Jose Pablo Cantillo), and Pete walk through a forest hunting for any supplies that they could find. Pete and The Governor didn't see eye to eye on issues such as robbing supplies from a nearby camp.

After The Governor kills Martinez during a game of golf, he tells Pete that they need to talk about Mitch. Without knowing what his true intentions were, Pete invited The Governor into the RV. When Pete turned around, The Governor stabbed him and dumped his body into a pond. That wasn't very nice.

2 Robert Patrick as Mays/Mays' Brother

Season 10, Episode 19 (2021)

Image via AMC

In Season 10, Episode 19, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron search for any supplies using a map that Maggie had drawn out for them, and they come across a warehouse. This warehouse was presumably empty with only a wild boar that they killed and were able to eat that day. After taking a few hours to rest, Gabriel wakes up to see a man named Mays, shortly played by The Terminator's Robert Patrick, questioning them.

In a scary moment from TWD, Mays held Gabriel and Aaron at gunpoint and forced them to play a game of Russian Roulette. Gabriel talked to Mays, explaining to him that there was a chance that Mays could be saved — all he had to do was set them free. Mays lowered his gun and agreed to free them. However, it was at that moment that Gabriel no longer believed that everyone could be redeemed, as he killed Mays.

1 Hilarie Burton as Lucille Smith

Season 10, Episode 22 (2021)

Image via AMC

Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) first appearance on The Walking Dead was in Season 6, Episode 16, "Last Day on Earth." He made sure Rick's group knew that he was someone they shouldn't mess with. Throughout the show, Morgan's character, Negan, is unpredictable but eventually becomes an ally rather than an enemy to Daryl and Maggie's group.

Little was known about Negan's past until Season 10, Episode 22, which included a flashback from the early beginnings of the zombie apocalypse. Dean Morgan's very own real-life wife, the One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton brought Lucille in one of the most unforgettable The Walking Dead cameos, Negan's wife who was diagnosed with cancer, to life. Negan took care of his wife after she revealed her diagnosis to him, but Lucille felt that she was running out of time and committed suicide.

NEXT:The 10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Quotes, Ranked