For several seasons during the first half of The Walking Dead's run, the question was, when is Negan going to show up? The leather jacket-wearing, baseball bat-swinging bad guy was the best part about the comics due to just how dastardly of a villain he was. There was nothing Negan wouldn't do, and he was cool while doing it. When Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) finally jumped off the page and arrived at the end of Season 6 and into Season 7, he made an immediate impact. Literally. His first act was to murder Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with his barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille.

That moment was a breaking point for many fans as an act gone too far, though Negan stayed front and center, going through an arc as a conquering villain, a prisoner, and a man seeking redemption fighting on the good guy's side. Alongside him from time to time was Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Glenn's widow. We got to see her handle grief and anger while having to live alongside the man who took the person she loved most from her. The flagship series recently ended, though this isn't the end of Negan and Maggie. The pair is taking on Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City, as they attempt to rescue Maggie's kidnapped son in the wastelands of New York City. It'll be interesting to see how the pair interact after the long, brutal years of their past. So how did they get to this point?

RELATED: The Ever-Expanding ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe: A Beginner's Guide to Every Spin-Off Project

Maggie & Negan Have to Fight Together on 'The Walking Dead'

Image via AMC

If you didn't know anything about Robert Kirkman's comic book series, it's understandable how one could dismiss Negan as just another The Walking Dead villain of the year, like The Governor (David Morrissey) was a few seasons before. Negan would come in and do some horrible things, a few characters would die, and then Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew would take him out. And while the first two parts of that did happen, the last did not. Negan was eventually defeated, but with Rick's group so determined to create a better way, they didn't kill Negan. Instead, they imprisoned him. Negan took Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), and later, his little sister, Judith (Cailey Fleming), under his wing, and was allowed to be released and fight alongside Rick's people in their fight with the zombie skin-wearing Whisperers. Negan even took out their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). This didn't buy him any of the redemption he now seeks, however.

Meanwhile, Maggie has spent most of the years since Glenn's death living in another community far from Negan, raising her young son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spille). When Maggie is reunited with her original group, she is furious to know that Negan is out and about. She wants to kill him herself, and Negan accepts that it's coming, but she can't do it. It's a low she can't sink to. Instead, Maggie and Negan have to learn how to live together by fighting together, with much of Season 11 seeing them take on The Reapers.

Maggie & Negan's Relationship Is About Acceptance, Not Forgiveness

Image via AMC

There is much more to Negan and Maggie's relationship than killing walkers and bad guys. Some might argue that The Walking Dead moved too slowly, with many scenes of characters just standing around talking and not necessarily moving the plot forward. But for these two? That's exactly what the audience needed. Both of them are trying to let go of the past and become something new. Maggie is a mom and a leader. Negan now fights on the "right" side of the war and has even found love with a second wife in Annie (Medina Senghore).

The series finale of The Walking Dead gives us Negan and Maggie's biggest moment. The final big bad of the series is Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), the Governor of the Commonwealth. When Pamela accidentally shoots Judith, Maggie gets a rifle ready. She's going to kill Pamela herself. That's when Negan disappears. Maggie finds him with a rifle and confronts him, angrily asking him what his angle is. Negan tells her there is no angle. "I am doing this for you," he says. Negan knows Maggie will be killed if she takes out Pamela, so Negan is going to do it instead. He recalls the night before when his wife was almost killed. "I finally understood what you must have felt. I know that I probably owe you more than this, but I am so sorry for what I took from you, what I took from your son," Negan says as he nears tears.

Maggie says nothing, the shock of the moment leaving her speechless. She does take Negan's rifle from him, though, because she isn't going to let him go out on a suicide mission either. Before going back inside, Maggie turns to Negan and asks, "Comin'?" Through everything that he did, Maggie sees how much Negan has changed and allows him to remain in her life.

Later, the pair sit across from each other outside. Maggie tells Negan she's been thinking about what he said. She talks about forgiving Negan, but says she can't. The man who killed her husband hangs his head. "Glenn was beautiful. I'll never love anyone like that again." She tells Negan what she loved about Glenn, adding, "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head." She speaks about the moment Glenn died and how Negan mocked her. "I know that you're trying, and I'm trying too, because I don't want to hate you anymore. I don't want to hurt like that. And I don't want my son to see that anybody has that kind of hold over me." Maggie tells Negan that he has earned his place in the group, but if she doesn't look at him some days, it's because of Glenn. Negan, the man who never shuts up and has a bounty of quotes from his time on The Walking Dead, says nothing here. He just takes Maggie's pain and accepts it. There can be no forgiveness for him, only acceptance. Maggie has to accept her life and Negan has to accept that he can never escape the pain he created.

Will Negan Slip Into Old Habits on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'?

Image via AMC

To have Maggie and Negan teaming up again for The Walking Dead: Dead City is an intriguing premise. No characters in the original series had a more fascinating dynamic than them. The move of location to New York City will be fun, but that and any evolved walkers roaming about are no match for their built-in drama. The Walking Dead: Dead City showrunner Eli Jorne recently spoke to Collider about why Maggie and Negan were the first characters chosen for a Walking Dead spinoff, focusing on their "trauma and baggage" and their "unfinished business."

Just because Maggie and Negan are working together does not mean they are friends who can trust each other. Their situation is still a very rocky one, and it will be further explored by Negan beginning to revert to his old habits. In an interview with Deadline late last year Jeffrey Dean Morgan talked about how Negan might no longer be on a path to redemption. "I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here’s the problem with those couple of years – – we don’t see what happens to these characters. Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive." Maggie and Negan have almost killed each other several times, but the last time we saw them they came to a sort of peaceful resolution. Now they will have to depend on each other to survive.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC on June 18 and early for AMC+ subscribers.