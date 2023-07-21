The Walking Dead fans had many reasons to celebrate as they attended AMC panels today at SDCC. One of the biggest ones is a surprise, but not a shocker: The Walking Dead: Dead City has just been renewed for Season 2. The news comes ahead of the spin-off series' Season 1 finale this Sunday. AMC also treated fans to some exciting information such as the trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and more.

Before digging into the future spin-off, however, fans were treated to a sneak peek of The Walking Dead: Dead City's final episode just before getting hit with the info that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will continue to take a bite out of the rotten Big Apple in Season 2. The renewal is not a total shock because Dead City has been a hit at AMC from the start: It stands tall as AMC's most-watched premiere episode of all time, and viewership continued two grow across the six-episode first season.

All of that was followed by what’s new in The Walking Dead Universe: As you probably know, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has already rolled out its first teaser. The new spin-off centers around the fan-favorite archer (played by Norman Reedus) as he braves the zombie apocalypse in Europe. Then it was time to take fans aback again: Daryl has proven himself extremely popular once again before even making a new debut by scoring a Season 2 renewal even before it premieres!

The Walking Dead Universe: Walkers Galore

As you can probably tell, The Walking Dead fans have nothing to complain about. With the end of the flagship series after eleven seasons, the franchise did its own version of zombie infestation and populated its universe with a slate of spin-offs. Before that, other shows had already come to life like The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead. And the future is bright: The Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) miniseries has already wrapped production and it is bound to come to our screens sooner rather than later.

Developed for television by Frank Darabont (The Mist), The Walking Dead is based on a series of critically acclaimed comic books which also ended recently (in 2019) after a whopping 193-issue run. The adaptation quickly became AMC’s most popular TV series, conquering a passionate fanbase that stuck with it to the very end—and will certainly show up for the follow-up stories.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on September 10. The Rick and Michonne series is yet to get an official title or specific release window, but it is bound to happen soon. Check out the new teaser for Dead City below: