A major part of last year's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon storyline revolved around the series' protagonist, Daryl (Norman Reedus) fighting off the extremist forces in France. The dream was to get young Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to the safety of the Nest where he would be safe and trained to become the messiah who brings deliverance to a rapidly dying and decaying world. However, the Nest isn't free of its own extremist troops, and now it's also set to lose its tag as a safe haven in the series' next episode.

Teasing what comes next, WotNot has released a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, Episode 4. The short clip gives a glimpse of Daryl's escape from the Nest even as it comes under attack from the Pouvoir. It begins with Joel de la Fuente's Losang interrogating Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) about the whereabouts of Laurent. While trying to convince him to set his quest for the young boy aside, she hides a sharp, rusty shower strainer behind her back. The trailer also shows Marion Genet's (Anne Charrier) Pouvoir troops gunning down a group of prisoners, among whom is Carol (Melissa McBride) who falls alongside them, pretending to be dead. The trailer ends with a big bang, as a fiery explosion rocks the Nest and Daryl is finally freed by someone while he promises to protect Laurent.

It is all about to come to a head at the Nest as all the major players in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, converge on the site. Within the walls of the refuge, Daryl, Isabelle, and Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney) come together to protect young Laurent from the crazy ideologies of Losang and the Union. Outside its walls, Carol continues to lie in order to get close to Daryl. However, she is soon caught in the crossfire as Genet plans to test her stronger breed of walkers on the Nest, with Carol as part of them.

Extremism Is a Problem in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'

As mentioned previously, central to the theme of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the question of extremism. Daryl and his companions had fled Paris in the hopes of escaping it with Genet and her army in constant pursuit. However, the Nest, which has been hailed as their refuge, has not proven to be safe. Series showrunner David Zabel had previously teased that fighting extremism anywhere it is found will be Daryl's mission in Season 2, saying:

"The totality of the story is that extremism is bad, and any version of extremism is dangerous. Genet [and the Pouvoir] is a certain kind of extremism, and without giving too much away, Losang and the Nest represent a different kind of seemingly benevolent extremism. Daryl is by nature a doubter in a healthy way. He's a skeptic, a person who doesn't believe in group think or systemic ways of living. And the Nest represents something to him that he's a little skeptical about."

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol are available to watch every Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

WATCH ON AMC+