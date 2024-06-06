The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 premieres on September 29.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride return in the season, subtitled The Book of Carol.

The spin-off series follows Daryl's quest to find his way back home in a post-apocalyptic Europe.

Earlier in February, news of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s return was confirmed by AMC, with the premiere set for summer. Now, the network has confirmed a release date for the show’s second season, which turns out to be a bit later than summer but promises to be definitely worth the wait.

According to ComicBook, the upcoming season titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will see Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) return on September 29, over a year after the first season aired. The show was renewed for a second season back in July 2023, only a few months before Season 1 dropped on AMC.

Similar to the most recent spin-offs in The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continues the story of two of the franchise’s major characters, best friends Daryl and Carol, who will reunite in the France-set sequel. In addition to the lead stars, others returning in the new season are Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney.

What To Expect In ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2

Not only did AMC announce the Fall premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, a new synopsis was also revealed alongside first-look photos. Per the season’s official synopsis, Daryl and Carol will “both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.”

As fans would recall, the show’s first season ended on an unresolved note, with Daryl unsure whether to return home or stay with his newfound family in France. Furthermore, Quinn (Adam Nagaitis) sacrifices his life to save Daryl, prompting a debate about whether he is truly worthy of redemption.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

