With AMC and The Walking Dead, the network seems pretty up to speed with exactly what it is fans of the franchise want to see. For instance, more of the motorcycle-riding, zombie-killing Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) can never go wrong. So, the network sets up an entire Daryl-centric series with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. After what was by all accounts a successful debut season, the France-set sequel would be renewed for a second season which will premiere September 29. Titled The Book of Carol, the new season will see Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, reunited in some fashion.

The pair have shared an uncommon friendship over the years on the mothership series, showcasing a devotion to one another few romantic relationships can dream of. It is no wonder that some fans are inclined to see the characters explore a more romantically inclined relationship. However, Caryl shippers are set to be bitterly disappointed as the creative team have no plans of fusing the pair together as such a couple anytime soon. Showrunner David Zabel via GamesRadar, explains that while he can "respect that" a lot of fans desire to see the pair together, it's not something he and the writers are particularly keen to flesh out. Zabel's comments read:

"The obvious thing to do, and the easier thing to do would be, 'Okay, now they're falling in love and they're a couple.' But I always felt like that would be a mistake, because it would feel like you were going into the TV book of tricks. To me, there was never a question that [their connection] was something other than what it is, and what it seems to want to be, and why it works so well."

As previously noted, both characters share a connection few can only dream of. After tracking her best mate's bike to a stranger whom she threatens aptly, Carol embarks on a dangerous trip across the Atlantic to find Daryl. Bride's Carol will be a focal point in The Book of Carol as the pair “both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.”

We Might Get Some Love After All In 'Daryl Dixon'

While a Daryl and Carol ship won't set sail romantically, love might not be entirely off the table in the zombie series. Zaslav goes on to hint that after the pair of Daryl and Clémence Poésy's Isabelle grew close in the first season, the pair might have a blossoming romance in future seasons.

"There are moments of friction, but there are obviously moments of mutual interest, and more than friendship that seems to be developing. Norman and I talked about this, that we wanted to draw a mature, adult relationship between a man and a woman and see where it went. Let's just put these two characters, who are very different in very interesting, intriguing ways, force them together by the story facts, and then see what happens."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Gilbert Glenn Brown , Avant Strangel , Adam Nagaitis Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

