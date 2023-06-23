AMC is gearing up for a further expansion of The Walking Dead universe with the Fall 2023 premiere of the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The spinoff had been expected to see a reunion on the small screen of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). However, those plans changed when it was announced that McBride would no longer be a part of the Carol/Daryl spinoff, with Reedus defending his co-star's decision at the time, saying, “She wanted to take some time off, and she’s doing that." Now, it would seem like circumstances have changed and fans might be getting their wish after all.

The spinoff series, which was set to continue the bond of friendship between besties Carol and Daryl, might very well do exactly that after all, according to The Walking Dead alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan, who stars as Negan his own spinoff show, The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside Lauren Cohan, tweeted a new BTS photo of Reedus and McBride saying “Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together!”

Morgan's caption is a defense to the backlash Reedus had to endure when it was announced that McBride would be taking a backseat for this new adventure. The caption also hints that Carol will be joining Daryl in France in an undisclosed capacity. There has not been an official confirmation on the news, however, it sure would make the viewing experience all the more pleasurable with the pair on screen together. Confirmed cast members for the Parisian shot spinoff include French actress Clémence Poésy along with Anne Charrier, and Adam Nagaitis.

The Plot of Daryl Dixon

Announced in September 2020 and set in the aftermath of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will show the original series' fan-favorite character treading an entirely different path. Daryl washes up on the beaches of France, with no clear indication as to how he has ended up in Europe, far removed from his homeland. Reedus himself has hinted that the series would be a "reset" of sorts for the character asking for more controlled expectations. The spinoff series is created and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang while Scott M. Gimple, Daniel Percival and David Zabel serve as executive producers.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres sometime in 2023. Check out a teaser below.