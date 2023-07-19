The world of The Walking Dead is about to return in yet another spinoff set in the world taken over by zombies, as Entertainment Weekly has shared new images from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The images apparently show the titular character (played by Norman Reedus) in some undisclosed location by the French countryside. Eventually, the series is set to take Dixon to Paris, where he'll have to face unexpected challenges in one of the most famous cities in the world. If his journey throughout the original series seemed tough, things might be getting even worse for him in his upcoming adventures.

Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon will show the titular character arriving to France in an unexpected way. He will have no idea as to how he ended up there, or what the reason could be behind his visit to France. While struggling to solve the mystery of his unexpected trip, Daryl will have to do what ti takes to survive in an uncertain world full of threats coming from every corner. He will be joined in France by Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a woman with a dark past who crosses paths with the protagonist of the series in a way that will establish how people must be careful around her.

Daryl arrives to France after the emotions he had to through when he was introduced as one of the main characters in the original series when it premiered in 2010. Living under the shadow of his brother, Merle (Michael Rooker), Daryl was a tracker with abilities that were so good and only rivaled by his ambition. Even if he was hard to deal with sometimes, the character was an essential part of the group due to the creative ways he came up with in order to deal with walkers. The people of the series were safe as long as they were near the resourceful hunter.

Daryl's Journey is About Survival

While getting to know his group better, Daryl developed a close bond with Carol (Melissa McBride), who lived with an abusive partner before the outbreak destroyed the world as we know it. As the seasons went on, Dixon evolved into a more sensitive person, actually caring for the people that surrounded him while improving his survival skills after finding himself trapped in dangerous situations. With his upcoming series, audiences will get to spend more time with Daryl than ever before, as the Walking Dead universe reaches new territory.

You can check out the new images from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon below, before the show premieres on AMC on September 10:

