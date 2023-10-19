Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season Finale

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon strongly finishes off with many burning questions and much anticipation for future seasons. But Daryl's (Norman Reedus) final destination also leaves us slightly apprehensive. In the season finale, Daryl finally reaches the Nest, a closed off and idyllic island that houses a small population, similar to "sanctuaries" we have seen in The Walking Dead. The spinoff has excelled at distinguishing itself from the original show, avoiding past franchise repetitiveness and underwhelming sequences. Yet the way they have set up tensions and conflicts in the season finale comes awfully close to suggesting they may fall back into old patterns. With all the effort they have put into the higher production value and captivating storytelling, we can only hope that the Nest will not be Daryl's downfall.

'The Walking Dead' Sanctuaries Follow a Formula

Each of The Walking Dead “sanctuaries” have essentially followed the same formula but were slightly differentiated by their own “schtick.” This fueled the formulaic nature of events that occurred after each community was discovered – the characters slowly gain the community’s trust, a bad guy arrives (or emerges from within), there’s a bunch of fighting and dying, eventually both communities are destroyed. Though some communities remain longer than others, there’s always a point of mass destruction, forcing characters to either rebuild or find another safe haven.

Woodbury was the first major community The Walking Dead gang came across in Season 3, initially opening arms to Andrea (Laurie Holden) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Meanwhile, the majority of the group, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl himself, were gradually building their own community in the West Georgia Correctional Facility. In Woodbury's case, the token villain was also the leader of the community, the Governor (David Morrissey), who ultimately gunned his own people down while also destroying the prison later. The next safe haven the group comes across is Terminus, once again a community seemingly open to all but who also harbored a secret cannibalistic practice. Terminus' destruction was pioneered by the ingenious Carol (Melissa McBride) while in the peak of her badass character arc.

Similarly, Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom and the Commonwealth all experienced a fatal collapse at some point and had to either rebuild, restructure or just abandon ship. Towards the latter end of The Walking Dead, we would just stare with our eyes glazed over if a community went up in flames. We knew some characters would just throw pitiful temper tantrums and others would doggedly go on, until eventually it would return to the beginning of the cycle with a fresh or refreshed community.

Daryl Dixon's Spinoff Has Set Itself Apart From 'The Walking Dead'

In Daryl Dixon, the first makeshift community we have seen is the Abbey, filled with killer nuns and a child prodigy, Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). This sanctuary has already set itself apart from former ones because their goal isn't necessarily survival (it is ending the apocalypse), and despite their demise, they live on through Daryl and Sister Isabelle's (Clémence Poésy) execution of their plan. It kicks off The Last of Us-like journey Daryl embarks on, expanding the stakes and the scope of the franchise. Hence, the Abbey actually has a lasting impact on the show while The Walking Dead sanctuaries tend to remain in the past.

Although it initially seems like Daryl is essentially getting his own The Last of Us, the season finale suggests otherwise. In true The Walking Dead fashion, it sets up a good vs. evil binary between L'Union and Genet's (Anna Charrier) team while introducing us to the Nest, a community that seems suspiciously familiar to the sanctuaries that have come before. There is even a scene where Daryl is training a group of residents to fire guns, a moment that has been shown whenever the original The Walking Dead group finds a community and is preparing for an inevitable fight. The season finale also already ignites conflict between the two opposing forces, where L'Union raids Genet's compound to facilitate Daryl, Isabelle, and Laurent's escape and thus completely demolishes any remnant of the unstable treaty between them. By already establishing arbitrary “good guys” and “bad guys” and making it clear that there will be major conflicts and battles in season 2, Daryl Dixon establishes a foundation for potentially returning to the original series' rut. Falling back onto this formula would ultimately defeat the purpose of all these spinoffs’ attempts to revitalize the franchise.

The Nest in Daryl Dixon's Spinoff Needs To Be Different

The risk of the Nest following The Walking Dead's predictable pattern would depend on a variety of factors. So far, we know they live in relative harmony, they've been fervently waiting on the arrival of Laurent and the leader seems to be the well-traveled and serene Losang (Joel de la Fuente). Aside from how the leadership structure operates and what kind of characters we will meet there, the ultimate deciding factor for the Nest's success is how the future skirmishes will play out. In The Walking Dead, there always seems to be a looming war that decimates both communities and wipes out half the remaining characters (maybe one or two main ones, but usually side characters take the fall). Daryl Dixon does seem to hint at a similar upcoming war, but Laurent's presence does offer hope of otherwise.

Characters have been proven to change their colors when needed, with the shining example of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) switching from the heartless fascist leader of a similarly heartless community to Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) somewhat trustworthy partner-in-crime in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Even in Daryl Dixon, Codron (Romain Levi) demonstrates a certain capacity to switch to Daryl's side when he refuses to kill a child. With Laurent's symbolism being so prominent, maybe Genet could come around? However unlikely that is, it would certainly make for a more engaging and creative storyline than flat-out war. In a world where even the walkers are finally terrifying, a conflict between two communities seems tired and unnecessary. But all we can do is cross our fingers and hope Daryl Dixon continues maintaining its heightened focus on the apocalypse and creates a community that finally breaks the original show's curse.