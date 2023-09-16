The Big Picture Norman Reedus' dedication to his character Daryl Dixon is evident in his commitment and enthusiasm on set every day, embracing the challenge of carrying the show.

Reedus's involvement goes beyond acting, as he is also an executive producer for the series. His input and eye for the production's details are considered critical assets.

The opportunity to evolve the character after 11 years on the flagship series is a refreshing change for Reedus who deeply cares about the scripts, direction, and overall realization of every scene. Viewers can expect to see his love for the story shine through in every episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

As any dedicated fan of The Walking Dead can attest to, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is certainly one of (if not the most) deserving characters of a spin-off. Having appeared in each of the flagship series’ 11 seasons, audiences watched the bow-wielding, motorcycle-riding hunter grow far beyond his humble beginnings. In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the titular character’s story continues this time a world away, across the Atlantic Ocean, on the shores of France. Now one episode in, with the second arriving on Sunday, September 17, the series is already a hit with fans. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon executive producer, Dan Percival spoke about his experience working with the show’s star, Reedus, on the spin-off project.

“What Norman really wanted was to be challenged. He said that in our first conversations together,” Percival said, “He was very instrumental in hiring me. I said, ‘I’m gonna challenge you.’ And he said, ‘That’s great. I want to be challenged.’” Explaining how Daryl Dixon is a task completely unlike what the leading actor and the rest of the team faced before on the original series, Percival said, “Unlike the [flagship] show, which is an ensemble cast, this is just him, and he carries it. We were like, ‘You’re gonna be working every day, on everything.’ It’s very tough for an actor, but he’s really embraced it.”

Referring to his time with Reedus as “a joy,” Percival says that the actor was nothing but grateful for this big opportunity day in and day out. “He comes to set every day with a smile, and he’s so excited to be doing this,” Percival says, “He’s very camera aware, very story aware, and very emotionally aware. He’s been a huge part of the whole process of making the show.” Beyond starring, Reedus also joins the team as an executive producer with Percival calling the actor’s eye “a critical asset” to the production.

Image via AMC

Norman Reedus’ Dedication to Daryl Dixon

“When you spend 11 years doing one thing a certain way, you question, ‘Why am I still doing this?’ And then, you get a chance to evolve the character and really spread your wings, and show what you can do and what you can be,” Percival says of the time Reedus has spent perfecting the story of Daryl Dixon. “[Norman Reedus] cares deeply about the scripts, he cares deeply about the direction, and he cares deeply about the realization of every scene,” Percival adds, promising that viewers will see Reedus’ love for the story pour out through his performance in every episode.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs weekly on AMC and AMC+.