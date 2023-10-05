The Big Picture Norman Reedus, aka Daryl Dixon, made a positive impression on his new co-stars in his AMC spinoff, showing kindness and support on and off set.

Reedus helps foster a dedicated and talented team on The Walking Dead, lifting each other up and striving for the best results.

The newcomers feel confident and safe working with Reedus, realizing they are surrounded by great people who are talented and hardworking.

After surviving his long run on The Walking Dead and rising to fame in the process, Norman Reedus is officially back in the apocalypse with the AMC spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. He's now surrounded by plenty of new faces in the France-based show, including Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Adam Nagaitis among others. Two other cast members, Romain Levi and Lukerya Ilyashenko, were recently given their share of screen time in the episode "La Dame de Fer," as the villainous Stéphane Codron and Russian singer Anna Valery respectively. While speaking with Collider's Christina Radish about their appearance on the show, the Walking Dead newcomers discussed their first days on set and the positive impression left by their co-star Reedus.

"For me, the first day was very fun," Levi said of his entrance. As a member of the enigmatic and cruel Power of the Living, Codron is one of Daryl's recurring enemies, especially after he's made to believe Daryl is responsible for his brother's death. It's fitting then that his first interaction with Reedus on set involved a fight. "It was a big fight with Daryl. Straight away, the first day, we had to fight, and I really loved it. It was very intense, but at the same time, it was perfect. I had the chance to meet Norman [Reedus], and he was so kind with me. He was always asking me if my head was okay and if my neck was fine because he punched me a lot. To feel his kindness, I couldn’t dream of a better way to start the show."

Ilyashenko had a similar experience working with Reedus. "It’s all mixed up in my head," she added. In addition to acting, her role required extra heavy lifting from her as she also had to learn to sing multiple musical numbers in French. "When I arrived in Paris for the shoot, I was really stressed out because I was trying to memorize those French songs." Although she had reservations about meeting Reedus and working with him long-term, she said the star helped put her mind at ease:

"I remember the day that I met Norman Reedus, I was brought on set for hair and makeup and they asked me if I wanted to go to the set. They said Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy were downstairs in the catacombs, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, I’m so terrified.' Out of politeness, I said, 'Sure, okay, let’s go.' We walked downstairs to the catacombs and I watched the scene being shot, and I was like, 'Okay, I’ve gotta get out of here and go do my makeup and hair test.' So, I went back upstairs and was just standing near the entrance to the catacombs and trying to pull myself together like, 'It’s okay. He’s a huge Hollywood star, but he’s normal.' And then, I turned my head to the left and there he stood, Norman Reedus. He was like, 'Hey, you’re the one who’s playing Anna.' And I went, 'Yeah, that’s me.' He said, 'I’m so happy you're here with us on the show. Those catacombs were so cold and I got a little claustrophobic. What a terrible day.'

Image via AMC Networks

Reedus Helped Build Up His 'Daryl Dixon' Co-Stars

Daryl Dixon is all about how Daryl builds connections in a new land. After being captured and whisked away to France, he slowly finds new allies he can rely on like Poésy's Isabelle, and even deeper bonds like with Scigliuzzi's Laurent which feel more familial. Just as Daryl's new friends bring out the most in him, Reedus sought to bring out the most in his co-stars. As the 11-year veteran of The Walking Dead on set, he was deeply involved in bringing out the best of the show, whether that meant bringing his all on-screen, being involved with the scripts, or supporting those around him. Ilyashenko especially found he helped to foster a dedicated team willing to lift each other up:

"I was standing there looking at him and thinking, 'Oh, my God, he’s the most humane human. He’s the coolest guy.' He’d ask, 'Would you like some coffee, or something to eat? 'He was always very supportive and very caring, and he’s a great actor. That was my first day, and I realized how great Norman Reedus actually is. After that, all the stress I was experiencing, at that moment, disappeared. Instead of fear, I got the feeling of confidence and the realization that I was working in a safe place with great people who were very talented and very hardworking, and who really wanted to get the greatest result they could. That’s just fantastic."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is currently airing on AMC and AMC+. Check out the trailer below.