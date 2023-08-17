The Big Picture Daryl Dixon's spinoff takes him on a mission to walker-infested France, where time is running out to solve a deadly mystery.

The series will follow Daryl as he wakes up in Paris with no memory, encountering danger and a potentially threatening ally.

FX will release the spinoff weekly on network TV, and it's just one of the many spinoffs planned to expand The Walking Dead franchise.

AMC is getting ready for the release of their latest expansion of the Walking Dead universe with new posters from Daryl Dixon, the spinoff set to take Norman Reedus' character from the original series into new adventures, far away from the country he used to know. A very important mission will take Daryl to the other side of the world, and he has to be ready to save himself from the dangers of a walker-infested France. Time is about to run out, and if Daryl doesn't get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding his journey soon, he will be lost forever in a version of Earth where hope can't be found anywhere.

The series begins with Daryl waking up in Paris without any idea of how he got there. Throughout his journey, his memory will slowly return to him, but in the meantime, he will have to survive the same walker infection he had to confront in the United States. Clémencé Poesy will play Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who will meet Daryl in Paris, but her dark past will make it unclear if she's there to help him, or if she will become yet another threat the main character has to overcome. Danger is always lurking around every corner in the Walking Dead universe.

When Daryl was introduced in the original series, he was a very different character from the one that will be seen when his own spinoff series premieres on FX on September 10. The show will release under a weekly model, taking viewers through Daryl's plan of coming back home until the finale is aired on October 15. Adam Nagaitis will portray Quinn in the upcoming story, the owner of a prominent nightclub who hides more than he'd like to admit.

Image courtesy AMC

The Walking Dead Continues to Expand

Daryl Dixon will be only one of the spinoffs FX has in development to expand one of the most successful franchises in the network's history. The Ones Who Live will see Andrew Lincoln returning as Rick Grimes after he was revealed to be alive even if he didn't appear to have survived the events of The Walking Dead. Danai Gurira will join him as Michonne and also serves as a writer on the limited series. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also returned recently in The Walking Dead: Dead City. It remains to be seen if FX will announce even more spinoffs, or if the ones they have currently planned will be renewed for years to come.

