Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of CarolWhen it comes to romance in the media, the "will they, won't they" trope creates an incredible amount of suspense, and always leaves us always wanting to come back for more. I can see the appeal of shipping The Walking Dead's Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) together. It's not a bad romantic pairing in the slightest, as they have been through so much together in this post-apocalyptic world. Heck, they may have the strongest bond in the entire franchise. It's understandable, then, why the Carol-Daryl ship conversation started back up when it was announced that Melissa McBride's Carol would be joining Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. While I'm excited to see them back together, I'm excited to see them back together as friends — and only friends.

'The Walking Dead's Daryl and Carol Have Never Had Romance Vibes

Image via AMC

Daryl has always been the gruff loner of the franchise, but he's also one of the few that are the most emotionally in-tune with themselves and others. We see this the most with Carol, when, in Season 1 of The Walking Dead, her daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz) goes missing. The spark of friendship began when Daryl gave Carol a Cherokee Rose and told her the story behind it. He says that it bloomed for Sophia, which not only gives Carol hope, but also acts as the symbol of their growing friendship. We see this rose again later in the series when Carol goes missing and is presumed dead. By placing the rose on her grave, it symbolizes his hope that she is just lost and that he will find her. Most recently, on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Carol remembers this moment, reminding her of her closeness to Daryl.

There was some casual flirting between them in the first couple of seasons, but it never felt like it was romantic. Their deep bond only strengthened in Season 9, when Daryl gave Carol a friendship bracelet in the finale and proclaimed her his best friend. Through their relationship, Daryl became more expressive about his emotions and Carol toughened up to protect the people she cared about. They wouldn't be who they are now in the franchise if they didn't lean on each other.

Daryl and Carol Are 'The Walking Dead's Platonic Soulmates

Close

Having a soulmate doesn't always mean that you're fated to be with someone romantically. A soulmate is a person who you share a mutual connection with, and is one that's built from a deep understanding, respect, and unconditional love for one another. Out of every duo in The Walking Dead universe, there is no stronger or more beautiful pair of soulmates than Daryl and Carol. I wouldn't want them to become a romantic couple at this point, either. If they became a couple now, then it would undermine the friendship that they have grown for over a decade. Besides, it would only complicate the romantic connection forming between Daryl and Isabelle. Isabelle finally proclaims her love for Daryl in Episode 3, right after Daryl says he found something in France (meaning her) that's valuable to him. The Daryl and Carol ship also wouldn't add anything story-wise to the series, either. Their relationship would fall back to that trope of "two people of the opposite gender can't just be friends" that can sometimes pollute the story.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Personally, I see them having a brother and sister type of relationship. Carol teases Daryl like he is her younger brother, and as an older sister myself, I relate to that kind of bond. (For example, Daryl gives his blessing when Carol brings up Ezekiel's proposal.) It's the little moments and interactions between them that paint the brightest picture that is full of understanding. They consistently support one another, and their heartfelt proclamation of platonic love during the series finale solidifies their relationship as platonic soulmates. Love doesn't have to be romantic for it to be genuine.

The bottom line is that friendships as strong as theirs are so rare in real-life and on TV. My only hope as The Book of Carol continues is that the two of them maintain their friendship once they reunite. I can understand why some of the audience want Daryl and Carol to be together romantically, but we're at the point now where it wouldn't make sense for the bond that they have. If they were meant to be a couple, then they would have been one in the main series. Daryl and Carol are best friends, and I don't think anything should change about that.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2 Network AMC Streaming Service(s) AMC Plus Franchise(s) The Walking Dead Directors Daniel Percival , Greg Nicotero Expand

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol air Sundays at 9PM ET/6PM PT.

Watch on AMC+