Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of CarolAmid the apocalyptic dread, love and romance has managed to blossom multiple times in The Waking Dead franchise, with special mentions going to Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Glenn (Steven Yeun), and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). One character that we could never imagine engaging in the frivolities of romance is Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), so when he had a brief relationship with Leah (Lynn Collins) in the flagship show, we were pretty gobsmacked. The lone wolf is more known for his bestie bond with Carol (Melissa McBride), and while some fans have shipped the two, it didn't really seem like romance was in the cards for Daryl. But now, leading his own spin-off show, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, it seems like the City of Love is rubbing off on him.

Daryl Dixon and Isabelle Have a Slow-Burn Romance

Daryl's previous romance with Leah was sudden, slightly bizarre, and really only lasted for one episode over a flashback. In comparison, Daryl's evolving relationship with Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) during Daryl Dixon and the first two episodes of Season 2 feels far more earned. With the first season focusing on Daryl navigating the new landscape and returning home, his bond with Isabelle unfolds organically and romance is never forced upon them. Instead, we get heart-fluttering moments of Isabelle nursing him to health in the first episode, then them switching roles in Season 1's finale — tender hallmarks of a slow-burn relationship.

Growing mutual respect also flourishes between them, as they slowly become more vulnerable with each other. Ephemeral scenes of the two amicably talking over their beliefs or heading off on a mission together emphasize that they are in an equal partnership, truly making Isabelle the perfect romantic companion for the largely autonomous Daryl. Because they grow closer in such a natural and cohesive way, their potential romance almost creeps up on us as a pleasant surprise. His delicately cultivated bond with Isabelle makes a lot more sense than his previous fling in the original show and is celebrated beautifully with a kiss in the second episode – though it is still a little strange to see Daryl kiss someone.

Daryl and Isabelle's Kiss in 'Daryl Dixon' Season 2 Was a Welcome Surprise

Like their romance, the kiss that Daryl and Isabelle share in Episode 2 of Book of Carol is definitely a surprise, but a wholly welcome one. After being tricked by Losang (Joel de la Fuente) into a rescue mission for a faux-abducted Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), the two stare across the horizon at the Nest, biding their time for the tide to abate. It is an emotionally charged moment, but many of their scenes together are quiet and palpable, so it doesn't really set off any romantic alarm bells. And then Daryl slowly leans in for the kiss, stopping our hearts as they take a step they can never come back from.

Notably, just before the kiss, Isabelle mentions: "depayesment," a French word that means a change of scenery, which could facilitate a change in perspective. It is the perfect word to describe this moment, as Isabelle agrees to run away with Daryl with Laurent safely bundled with them. It is the first time that she even considers a future that doesn't revolve around Laurent's potential for saving everyone from the apocalypse. Similarly, it is also the first time that Daryl begins to form his own nuclear "found family." Though he has allegiances and love for people back home, including his insanely close bond with Carol, it is the first time he has considered this kind of family unit.

Daryl and Sister Isabelle's Connection Balances Out the Extreme Politics in Season 2

Earlier in the episode, Isabelle talks about how Laurent's teachings need to be balanced: both for body and mind. Balance is at the crux of this episode, and the couple's pure moment aligns with this: it is a simple act amid all the displays of extremism. Both Losang and Genet (Anna Charrier) have extreme approaches to French politics and the apocalypse, with Losang pioneering the barbaric ceremony and Genet's totalitarian regime toward the wider population that Carol witnesses. Even the folk in Greenland that Carol and Ash (Manish Dayal) encounter have extreme views: one believes the apocalypse should eradicate humanity, while the other wants humanity to persevere by turning Ash into a breeding vehicle.

As such, it is fitting that their kiss is in this episode, as both Daryl and Isabelle demonstrate flexibility in their beliefs and unite to find a balanced solution; their ability to adapt is a counterpoint to the rigid extremism around them. The quietness of their scenes together emphasizes this, especially since, throughout Daryl Dixon, they have always managed to find peace with each other. Despite constantly running and fighting, many of their moments together are intimate and delicate, with Daryl's gruff voice also dropping to a low, soothing tone. Even without the thematic significance, the kiss gives us a new way to root for Daryl, and when in Paris...

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2 Showrunner David Zabel Expand

