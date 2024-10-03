Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

The Walking Dead's world is home to some of the most brutal, gory, and despicable villains, all groomed and refined by the ruthlessness of the apocalyptic world. Generally, we have witnessed Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of hardened survivors face-off against entire communities that have evil intentions, like the Claimers and Terminus in Season 4, or briefly the Reapers in later seasons. Alternatively, they also come up against sanctuaries that are led by a single or a few maniacal antagonists who simply use the numbers in their group as a weapon. While it makes sense to set up the seasons' villains this way, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case, especially among the new Walking Dead spinoffs that are rejuvenating the franchise. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 has the opportunity to break away from this established norm, and find a more creative way to incorporate an antagonist into this installment.

'The Walking Dead' Keeps Many Villains in Leadership Roles

Close

Repeated premises, ideas, and scenarios are the bread and butter of The Walking Dead, and for the most part of the flagship show, it worked — except for the whimper of an ending. We've witnessed a number of communities filled with people who are just looking to survive but are painted as antagonists because their leader is. The first time this pattern truly emerged was with Woodsbury and the Governor (David Morrissey). The townsfolk simply followed the leader they trusted into battle against our main characters, completely vilifying them in our eyes. The Governor, devoid of empathy, used them to address his personal vendetta, and eventually gunned down his own people in an atrocious meltdown.

Another infamous example is Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the merciless leader of the Saviors known for his brutality, which was how he and his group survived. Initially, it really seemed like the entire community shared his outlook, but as we ventured further into his safe-houses, we realized they simply aligned with him for protection, damn the consequences. Even Gregory (Xander Berkeley), the leader of Hilltop, could be considered a Walking Dead villain to some extent. He caused the main group — particularly Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — much grief, despite how pathetic and helpless he was considered by even his own townspeople. Each of these communities were led by a villain that led them astray, or really just against the show's protagonists, and eventually assimilated into the main group by varying degrees.

Despite how unique and intriguing each of these villains were, they all essentially ran towards an inevitable, peaceful, and humane conclusion, demonstrating the limitations of having a leader as an antagonist. It makes sense that a skilled and worthy opponent would manipulate themselves into a position of power, but the franchise has also proved that it doesn't need to be the case. This was really explored in the pre-sanctuary era, with memorable antagonists like Shane (Jon Bernthal) and Merle (Michael Rooker). While Merle was never anywhere near a leadership role, and Shane essentially got his stolen from him when Rick joined the group and became the de facto decision-maker, they both caused a ruckus before their character arcs were completed.

'Daryl Dixon' Sets Losang Up as a Season 2 Villain

Image via AMC+

Now, the premiere of Daryl Dixon Season 2, subtitled Book of Carol, already seems to be setting up another antagonist. While Melissa McBride's Carol gradually makes her way to France, Norman Reedus' Daryl is figuring out where he fits in at the Nest. He regularly trains Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) in the violent art of taking down walkers. However, his aggressive tutoring sessions have been monitored by the disapproving eye of the Nest's leader, Losang (Joel de la Fuente). The self-proclaimed pacifist trains in the fighting style of aikido with a defensive stick, or "toothpick" as Daryl describes it, that we have seen before with Morgan (Lennie James) in the original series.

Not only does Losang prefer Laurent to partake in more non-violent teachings like philosophy, it seems he is preparing the young prodigal boy for an elusive "ceremony" that the newcomers, including Daryl and Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), are not aware of. He also clearly distrusts Daryl, dubbing him "the American" behind his back and also being reluctant about sending Daryl on a physical rescue mission in fear of him becoming too violent. It is evident that Losang is being positioned to become another villain in The Walking Dead spinoff series, or at least a major obstacle. It seems like he is being set up as a Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), leader of the Commonwealth, kind of villain; they want the best for their community, but are slightly misguided in their agenda and technique. Most importantly, they despise or threaten our main characters.

'Daryl Dixon' Season 2 Needs to Avoid Repeating Storylines

The spinoff show has already established one major villain from the first season: Genet (Anna Charrier) and her possible CRM affiliations. She is the leader of the French branch of whatever wider organization she is working for, setting into motion spine-tingling lab experiments on walkers and humans alike. As such, we don't necessarily need another antagonist who is also in a position of power, even if they are supposed to be on Daryl's side in the war between Genet's people and L'Union.

In fact, Daryl Dixon also gave us a brief storyline of what a non-leader villain could potentially be, with Codron (Romain Levi) relentlessly hunting down Daryl for his own personal vengeance. Just because he didn't have an over-abundance of resources on his side, doesn't mean he wasn't a formidable opponent. However, we are uncertain if we can count on him to antagonize Daryl again, considering his brief lapse into morality and compassion in the first season's finale.

As novel as the feel of traversing abroad and into the beautiful architecture of France is, rehashing similar narrative beats seems a bit like wasted potential for something more creative. Why not go with someone from within the community rather than the obvious choice? True, Losang's position of power gives him more leeway with more resources at his fingertips, and allies who could be blinded by his cause, but there are other ways to achieve a display of danger that will make us shake in our boots. As gripping as previous villainous leaders were in The Walking Dead universe — and Losang may become one of them too — these spinoffs are supposed to be about trekking into new territory, not back-peddling into old habits.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2 Writers David Zabel , Angela Kang Network AMC Franchise(s) The Walking Dead Showrunner David Zabel Expand

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol air Sundays on AMC+ and AMC in the U.S.

WATCH ON AMC+