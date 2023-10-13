It was always on the cards, expanding the The Walking Dead franchise, and it's fair to say that AMC has done a brilliant job so far. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns audiences to our favorite The Walking Dead character Daryl (Norman Reedus), who has washed up in post-apocalyptic France. Since premiering in September, the series has turned out to be a winner, becoming the most viewed premiere season in AMC+ history. Now, ahead of the season finale of its freshman year, and thanks to NYCC, we’re getting some new information on what the show’s creative wing will look like for its sophomore outing.

It has been announced at the NYCC The Walking Dead panel that Greg Nicotero, an alum of the flagship series, will be directing the premiere for Daryl Dixon's second season. Nicotero, who serves as the special effects makeup chief for the franchise, will not be the only one taking the director's chair come the sophomore season. Dan Percival, who served as director and executive producer in the first season, will be back to direct three episodes.

The premise for Daryl Dixon is different from the flagship series, with changes like the location coming to the fore. Set in post-apocalyptic France, in the city of Paris, Nicotero in an interview with us revealed that there was a drive not "just about changing the location" of the show but also "changing up the spirit and the vibe of the show." The executive producer explained that Reedus had wanted to make the show "eight or nine years ago." He goes on to reveal what the star man sought to achieve, "The DNA of the show was like Kung Fu or Then Came Bronson, where it’s a little bit of The Fugitive, with this person who’s out in the world on their own and they come upon people, as they meet them, and their lives are changed because of it."

Image via AMC Networks

Melissa McBride Returns in 'The Book of Carol'

Daryl Dixon was always meant to see the reunion of Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol. While that has sort of happened already, the second season of the show dubbed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, will see Carol Peletier fully return. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps but you can see her in the Season 1 finale airing on October 15.