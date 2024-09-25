Bringing you zombies from across the Atlantic, the spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will be returning for its sophomore season on Sunday, September 29. Much has changed since Daryl (Norman Reedus) washed onshore in France, protecting young Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) has been a major part of his brief. This has brought him into confrontation with the Pouvoir extremist group, led by Marion Genet (Anne Charrier). Titled, The Book of Carol, Season 2 will see the reunion of beloved franchise stars and characters, Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol.

Best friends whose bond would see the other cross an ocean in pursuit is well established, but perhaps there is another bond that might seek to match it in Season 2. When Daryl washed onshore, he was nursed back to health by the nun, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and through their many ordeals in the debut season, their bond grew. Speaking with TV Insider regarding the pair's growing relationship, Reedus explains that there might be more to it in the coming season, saying:

“I think it’s a little bit more than just that. Daryl’s been fighting his entire life, running his entire adult life. So he’s never really had that opportunity [to dabble in romance], you know?"

Reedus goes on to suggest that Daryl isn't quite sure how to brooch the subject but having Isabelle in the picture makes it easier. “Every time it comes up, he doesn’t really know what it is. He doesn’t know how to flirt,” he adds with a laugh. But Isabelle is “somebody who showed their real self to him, behind the nun's outfit and behind the past history, and that means a lot to him. Once you crack the shell, and he can see inside, he looks at you a little differently.” As glimpsed in the exclusive sneak peek shared by Collider, while the pair might not officially be an item just yet, they have begun to make decisions as one, comparing and contrasting how staying in the Nest might affect them both.

A Longer European Stay, A Longer Battle With Extremism

Image via AMC Networks

At some point in the future, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will shift its focus to other parts of Europe. However, at that point, Daryl and Carol are likely to be already reunited and a reunion with his best friend might be the catalyst that propels him to remain in Europe a while longer. Perhaps, before, during or after their reunion, Daryl will have to stare down extremism once more, and it will appear in more than one location, according to showrunner David Zabel.

"The totality of the story is that extremism is bad, and any version of extremism is dangerous. Genet [and the Pouvoir] is a certain kind of extremism, and without giving too much away, Losang and the Nest represent a different kind of seemingly benevolent extremism. Daryl is by nature a doubter in a healthy way. He's a skeptic, a person who doesn't believe in group think or systemic ways of living. And the Nest represents something to him that he's a little skeptical about."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

