The Big Picture Shotgun showdowns and tough decisions await as Daryl and Carol reunite in France for a thrilling second season adventure.

Daryl's resilience is tested as he forges new bonds and faces old enemies in the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Fans of the hit franchise can expect an action-packed and emotional ride when the second season premieres in the summer of 2024.

It was a question of out with the "old" and in with the "new" for AMC. Just as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was completing its six-episode run with its season finale on Sunday night, the stage was being set for what is to come in the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with the new season subtitled The Book of Carol. The coming season will feature Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon continuing his adventure through Paris, while featuring the return of Melissa McBride to Daryl Dixon as Carol Peletier, after a well-publicized departure although McBride was attached to the original spin-off.

Now, in the action-packed preview teasing what's next in the second season of Daryl Dixon, Reedus' titular character resumes his typical tough guy role, finding himself knee-deep in trouble but somehow emerging unscathed. In the clip, Daryl and a group of survivors ambush Genet (Anna Charrier) and the Pouvoir in an abandoned town. Despite the initial failure of the plan, Daryl's daring nature ensures success in a shootout. In the other portion of the clip, McBride's Carol has tracked Daryl's staple motorcycle to the camp where he was kidnapped from. While she initially tries to play nice in search of her pal, that demeanor doesn't last very long before she's forced to resort to force - of sorts.

In the past couple of years, it's proven to be a very good time to be part of The Walking Dead fandom. While the flagship series ended its run in 2022, the AMC hit franchise has had its audience continually hooked on the expansion of the franchise, telling new stories through familiar faces. The Reedus-led Daryl Dixon was one of the most anticipated spinoffs of TWD expansion plan, and before its six-episode first season had completely aired, it was renewed for a second season.

Two Homes for Daryl Dixon

While the prospect of a reunion between Carol and Daryl is thrilling to imagine for many fans of the franchise, it might raise some tough questions for the characters themselves. Carol's search for her pal has seen her arrive in Maine, and if her renowned determination is anything to go by, she'd ultimately be reunited with Daryl in France. When the pair are finally reunited, though, it might not be easy for Carol to get Daryl to return home with her. Through the events of the first season of Daryl Dixon, Reedus' already tough character has become somewhat tougher because of the experiences he has endured. In France, he has bonded with Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) building a familial bond which will surely be tested in the upcoming episodes.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere in the summer of 2024.