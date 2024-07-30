The Big Picture The iconic duo of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier reunite in France in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead spin-off series.

Fans were thrilled to hear that the show has been renewed for a third season even before the second season premiere.

The Walking Dead universe remains strong with multiple spin-offs and new storylines, keeping audiences engaged and excited.

Name a more iconic duo than Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Melisssa McBride’s Carol Peletier - we’re waiting. We might be waiting for a while, but AMC isn’t keeping fans in the dark any longer, as the official trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol has arrived. Finally, the best pals who first crossed paths on The Walking Dead are back in action again just in a different country than where they said their goodbyes. With the second season of the hit series set to release on the network on September 29, today’s trailer is a welcome piece to hold us over.

Season 2 will pick up with Carol on the hunt for Daryl after the pair parted ways in the flagship series’ finale back in 2022. When she last saw her pal, Carol watched Daryl ride off into the horizon on the search for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), so imagine her shock when she finds out he’s ended up all the way in France. Once they reunite, the pair will battle more Walkers (but this time European ones) and fight their way back across the Atlantic. After McBride stepped down from the first season of Daryl Dixon, fans were thrilled to learn that she was ready to dive back into the franchise with a return that would see her character’s name attached to the title.

Those in attendance at the Daryl Dixon panel at San Diego Comic-Con were given the precious gift of being the first eyes to lock in on the trailer and also the first ears to hear that the show has already been picked up for a third season. The renewal announcement stays in line with how the sophomore installment was announced prior to the debut season’s premiere. Fans who were seated in the legendary Hall H during the panel got to hear from Reedus and McBride as well as their co-star Louis Puech, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel, The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, and director and executive producer Greg Nicotero.

‘The Walking Dead’ Just Won’t Die

Even though the original series bowed out nearly two years ago, the universe of The Walking Dead is very much alive and well. Last year, along with the first season of Daryl Dixon, audiences also tuned in to see the love story play out between Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The creators also set the unlikely duo of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) off on a (sexual tension-filled) adventure of their own in The Walking Dead: Dead City, which returns for its second season in 2025.

Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the second season of the hit series. You can catch up on Season 1 now streaming on AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Gilbert Glenn Brown , Avant Strangel , Adam Nagaitis Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

