The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol panel at San Diego Comic-Con featured key cast and the creative team members.

Season 3 of of the Daryl-centered show will begin filming next month in Madrid, Spain with Reedus and McBride returning.

The show will follow Carol and Daryl's journey back home, exploring distant lands and the effects of the Walker apocalypse.

The dead have risen at San Diego Comic-Con today as the cast and several key creative members of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol popped into Hall H. With Chris Hardwick as its moderator, the panel included appearances from Daryl Dixon himself, Norman Reedus (who also executive produces the series), his Season 1 co-star, Louis Puech, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel, The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and Melissa McBride, who reprises her role as Carol Peletier in the hit show’s second season and also joins the team as an executive producer.

Together, the group chatted with fans about all things The Walking Dead’s most popular spin-off and even gave those in attendance a first look at the official trailer before it hits screens on Sunday. They also announced the show's third season renewal ahead of the arrival of the second season. The third installment in the Daryl-centered show will begin filming next month in Madrid, Spain, with both Reedus and McBride signed on for more adventures. While they couldn't give us much information ahead of the second season, AMC's logline states,

"Season three tracks Carol (McBride) and Daryl (Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

Daryl Dixon’s Journey To Season 2 And The Reunion Of A Lifetime

It was around this time last year, even before the first season washed up on the shores of AMC, that the network allowed audiences to truly get close to the characters of Daryl Dixon by renewing the show for a second season. The news was huge as fans knew right then and there that AMC was willing to put all of its eggs in one basket and that this was their promise to do right by the character and the new life he was about to lead in France. Throughout the first set of episodes, viewers learn how and why Daryl landed on the shores of France and walked alongside him as he found his new purpose, identity, and a possible reason to stay abroad instead of going home.

Still, there was one thing missing from the premiere season - McBride’s Carol. Throughout their run on The Walking Dead, Daryl and Carol became everyone’s favorite buddies - a pair of true ride or die besties ready to tackle anything in front of them with good old-fashioned teamwork. When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was first announced, it was slated as a project that would also follow Carol, throwing the dynamic duo into new situations together. But, ultimately, McBride stepped away from the production, a choice that Reedus firmly supported. Then, about halfway through the first season, the return of Carol began to be teased, with the show’s title shifting to add The Book of Carol for its second season.

With Reedus teasing the excellent finale that audiences are in for when Daryl Dixon bows out following its second season, and the return of McBride’s Carol just a few weeks away, we can’t wait to see the adventure that awaits us when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol arrives on September 29. You can get caught up on the first season now streaming on AMC+ and stay tuned to Collider for more on the show's second and third seasons.

