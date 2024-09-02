For the majority of the mothership series' lengthy run, The Walking Dead took us across the country as its cast faced varying degrees of challenges from the living and the walking dead. AMC launched what eventually turned out to be a very successful first season for the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as the show's lead character, Daryl Dixon, crossed the Atlantic into Europe. The show is set to premiere its second season later this month on September 29, with the trek across a ruined Europe set to continue. Norman Reedus will return to his titular role of Daryl where he will be reunited with Melissa McBride's Carol in this season, The Book of Carol.

While the second season is yet to premiere, The Walking Dead fans are already aware that this already beloved new chapter is all set for a third season. After Reedus and McBride let the cat out of the bag at Hall H at the SDCC, further confirmation from showrunner David Zabel revealed that the show would be heading to Spain in its third season. However, new set images from Daryl Dixon season 3 suggest that at least some scenes will not be filmed in either France or Spain. With details such as a red double-decker bus, an iconic British phone booth, and a sign for Trafalgar Square, the images from @visual.shooting on Instagram very clearly suggest that the street captured in the image is meant to represent some part of London. Filming on the new season began just days ago in Spain and will span the regions of Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia.

Daryl and Carol will be reunited at some point in the show's sophomore season, but looking ahead, the third season will see the pair's attempts to return home further complicated. Set in 2025, the show's logline reads:

“Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

What's Coming in Season 2?

When the show returns this fall, Daryl Dixon will see Daryl and Carol will “both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest,” per the official synopsis. The return to the France-set sequel will likely occur in the aftermath of a conflicted Daryl's decision to remain in France. Fighting between returning to America or remaining in Europe with his new family. The new season will see the likely return of stars such as Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The first season is streaming now on AMC+.

