Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is in the books after wrapping its six-episode arc with the added title of The Book of Carol. After a first season that saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) on his own in France, this year gave fans what they wanted by having Carol (Melissa McBride) travel halfway across the world to find her best friend.

Carol did indeed find him, even if it took four episodes to do so, but the rest of the season was unpredictable. There were three main villains, and every single one of them died in quick fashion. The love who gave Daryl a reason to go on, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), didn't make it either. Then came that finale, with Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Ash (Manish Dayal) heading back to America, while Carol stayed behind with Daryl. The endgame is still getting back across the Atlantic to the Commonwealth in Ohio, but it's going to take some time to get there. Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set up to take the series in an entirely new direction — literally.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 2 Wraps Up With No Antagonists

The Walking Dead has long been known not only for its heroes, but also its villains. Over the years of the original series, we've had memorable baddies like the Governor (David Morrissey), Alpha (Samantha Morton), and, of course, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a villain so vicious that his actions turned viewers away. All of these villains eventually got taken down, except for Negan, who ended up becoming a good guy himself with his own spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Daryl Dixon was interesting in that it pitted two villains against each other, with our protagonists stuck in the middle. On the one side, Marion Genet (Anne Charrier) rose from being a janitor at the Louvre before the outbreak to leading her own army and creating amped-up super-strength walkers. On the other side, Losang (Joel de la Fuente) led the Union of Hope, a religious group that believes that the young Laurent is a Messiah who will save humanity. The latter group is where Daryl found himself, although he never believed in the Messiah claims. Even Laurent didn't believe in it, though in Daryl, he found a protective father figure.

Both Genet and Losang were formidable opponents, but the moment Carol entered the picture, having found Daryl as Genet's forces invaded the Union nest, everything was turned upside down. Not only was Isabelle quickly killed off, but Carol shot Marion dead with one of her own amper serum darts, while Daryl took out Losang, beating him to death with a skull. The Union and Genet's forces merged together and had yet another new leader in Jacinta (Nassima Benchicou), but as soon as Laurent and Ash escaped in the plane, Jacinta, knowing she had lost, took her own life. Daryl Dixon went from having three villains to none as the season came to an end. Season 3 will undoubtedly bring us a new big bad or two to be defeated.

'Daryl Dixon's Supporting Characters Open the Door for New Stories in Season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has done an excellent job of creating compelling supporting characters, but two have stood out above any other. In Season 1, we meet Laurent, who could have easily become insufferable if he believed his own hype or was written to act like the Messiah the Union thinks he is. Instead, he is portrayed as just a kid. He's kind-hearted, believing in the good of people, but he also wants nothing more than to be a normal boy living a normal life.

The Book of Carol also introduces a new easy-to-love supporting character in Ash. In the season's first episode, Carol, needing to get to France, sees a small plane flying around and tracks its owner down. Ash is shown to be a smart and resourceful character, as he lives alone on land surrounded by homemade traps and electricity supplied by a generator. Ash is also highly sympathetic, because he mourns the loss of a young son who died years before. Carol uses this against him, manipulating his feelings by saying that she's looking for her daughter (who we know died in that shocking barn scene in The Walking Dead). Wanting to help someone and find a reason to live, Ash agrees to help her. He's angry when he later finds out the truth, but he won't turn down helping the group. No matter that he was taken advantage of, he's still good at heart.

Having Laurent and Ash together in Season 3 makes for an intriguing story. They have literally just met and will now get to know each other, but despite their backgrounds and age, they are similar in their outlook on the world. Imagine Laurent and Ash getting back to America, a place the boy has never been to. What happens there? Do they try to find the Commonwealth? There is so much that can be done with this pairing away from the central story.

Daryl and Carol Will No Longer Be in France in Season 3

Still, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to be focused on Daryl and Carol. The season finale revealed them leaving France and going into the Chunnel, which will take them to England, where they can find a way back to the United States. The locale change is a great choice because nearly every other character they interacted with in France is dead. There's no reason to keep them here, repeating similar stories in the same world. Venturing out to other countries will help to keep Daryl Dixon fresh.

A released teaser trailer and interviews have hinted at what's coming next for Daryl Dixon. The teaser shows Daryl and Carol in the London streets walking past an abandoned bus. It's there that they will meet a new character played by Stephen Merchant. From there, the zombie apocalypse BFFs will take a boat to Spain. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride recently spoke to Collider about what's next for the series, with Reedus saying:

"It’s a different story. It’s new energy. You take these two characters traveling around Europe, and all of Europe is not the same, just like the United States isn’t. New Yorkers are way different from people in California and everyone in between. It’s the same here [in Spain]. It’s new energy."

Daryl and Carol also have their personal stories to tell, no matter the location. Daryl has to deal with feeling like a failure, as he mourns Isabelle and not being able to leave with Laurent. As for Carol, she is finally able to find some peace over Sophia's death in the finale, so what's next for her? No matter what happens in Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, at least it will be done with Daryl and Carol together again.

Both seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are available to watch on AMC+.

