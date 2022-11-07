Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.

Set after the conclusion of AMC's flagship series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes Reedus' titular character across the Atlantic only to find a whole new hell waiting for him. Details on the overall plot are scarce, but it was previously teased that Daryl will have to reinvent himself once again to adapt to his new setting and the new people he meets along the way. Poésy boards as Isabelle, who steps in as the female lead after Melissa McBride's departure as Carol. She's described as a member of a progressive religious group who accompanies Daryl in France and is inevitably forced to face her past in Paris. Nagaitis, meanwhile, plays the out-of-place Quinn, a British man who rises to power as a black marketeer and owner of the underground nightclub the Demimonde.

Poésy has maintained a solid presence on both television and the big screen with her most recent appearance being in Apple TV+'s The Essex Serpent alongside Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes. She's also well known for her role in the Harry Potter series as Fleur Delacour, as well as for appearances in other massive films including In Bruges, Tenet, and 127 Days Later, among others. On television, she also portrayed famed painter Françoise Gilot in National Geographic's Genius: Picasso and starred in the award-winning French crime drama The Tunnel.

Daryl Dixon marks a return to AMC for Nagaitis who previously starred in The Terror as Cornelius Hickey for the network. He's also known for his role in 2019's hit Chernobyl miniseries and for his more recent turn in BBC Three's horror thriller series Red Rose. He recently got the spotlight on the silver screen too, appearing in Ridley Scott's star-studded The Last Duel.

With The Walking Dead nearing its end, Daryl Dixon is just one part of a larger plan to keep the story going long after the series that started it all wraps up. Two additional spinoffs are in the works in the form of The Walking Dead: Dead City and a yet-unnamed spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne which the latter is co-creating. Daryl's spinoff will see ER helmer David Zabel step in as showrunner in place of Angela Kang, who will now merely serve as an executive producer.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on AMC next year. In the meantime, the parent series will air its finale in a couple of weeks on November 20. Check out the trailer for the final episodes below.