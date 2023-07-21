As one of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead franchise, it didn’t come as a surprise to anyone who was a fan of the 11 Season-running show that Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon received his own spinoff. With fellow favorites, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) making major waves in the recently released The Walking Dead: Dead City, it’s a very good bet that AMC will have another hit on their hands when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrives on September 10. While a handful of teasers have shed some light on Daryl’s new digs in Paris, France, a trailer released today gives us a better understanding of how the story will pan out. Anticipation is high, with the series already renewed for a Season 2.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the iconic character strikes out on his own, thousands of miles from home when he inexplicably washes up on the shores of France and immediately into another day of fighting through the zombie apocalypse. The trailer sees a water-logged Daryl taken in by a convent of nuns where he meets some new friends and even more enemies after being tasked to transport a young girl to safety. Audiences can expect plenty of gun fights, explosions, and gruff one-liners from the titular character as he makes amends for his past by fighting for the future of humanity.

Along with the drama playing out in front of the camera, plenty of shake-ups have been happening behind the scenes with longtime fans furious with the news that Melissa McBride would be stepping down from her role as fellow survivor and Daryl’s bestie, Carol Peletier. The announcement first dropped in April 2022, but a recent post from Morgan revealed that the duo will be rejoining in Paris after all, with McBride’s character playing a smaller part than was initially intended.

Image via AMC

Who Else Will Be In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

As for those who will be joining Daryl on his newest quest for survival, the rest of the cast is set to include Anne Charrier, Adam Nagaitis, Romain Levi, Clémence Poésy, Laika Blanc Francard, and Eriq Ebouaney. Discovering who to trust will be no easy feat but judging by his background in spotting an enemy in disguise, we have high hopes for Daryl to discern friend from foe out of the new lineup of characters.

Check out the trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon below and unfold the mystery alongside the fan-favorite character when the series kicks off on September 10.