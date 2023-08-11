The Big Picture Daryl's journey to Paris in The Walking Dead spin-off is due to "bad decisions," according to a newly dropped teaser.

Daryl's mission in France is to help a young boy named Laurent travel to safety, despite his initial plans to return to the Commonwealth.

Although Carol's involvement in the spin-off was initially unclear, there are hints of a possible cameo appearance by the character.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is about to turn the page on the next chapter in his life as the premiere of the beloved The Walking Dead survivor’s spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is arriving just around the corner on September 10. Photos and trailers have placed the rough and tough zombie killer overseas in Paris, France where he’s taken up residence with a convent of nuns. But—up until today—we haven’t learned exactly how Daryl got across the Atlantic. A newly dropped teaser gives audiences a better clue as to how and why Daryl finds himself in the City of Lights.

“Bad decisions,” Daryl says when the off-screen voice of Clémence Poésy’s (the Harry Potter franchise, Tenet) Isabelle asks him how he landed in France. So yes, while this isn’t the fully fleshed-out answer of how the man we last saw riding off on his motorcycle into the post-apocalyptic sunset made it all the way to Paris, it’s something. And it feels like it’s all fans will be getting until the series kicks things into high gear in September. The remainder of the teaser is filled with Daryl’s new surroundings which include a fresh set of faces, a crumbling Eiffel Tower, and - of course - plenty of walkers.

Along with Poésy starring as Isabelle, who’s been described as a religious woman with a dark past, the series will also star Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, The Last Duel) as Quinn, a club owner who’s found himself climbing the ranks of power since the early days of the apocalypse. Filling out the ensemble of the latest The Walking Dead spin-off series will be Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, and Laika Blanc Francard.

What’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

So, Daryl ended up in France, now what? After he’s taken in by a religious group, Daryl is tasked with the mission of helping a young boy named Laurent (Scigliuzzi) travel across the country to safety. Even though his initial plan was to high-tail it back to the Commonwealth, Daryl can’t say no to helping someone in need - especially a child - and thus, his latest adventure begins.

One of the toughest goodbyes that fans watched play out during the final episode of the franchise’s flagship series was the tearful farewell between Daryl and his bestie Carol (Melissa McBride). When the Daryl spin-off was first announced, it appeared as though Carol would be heavily involved, but it was later revealed that this would not be the case. Months - and a lot of angry tweets - later, Jeffrey Dean Morgan seemed to point to McBride’s character having at least a cameo appearance on the new series.

Already renewed for a second season ahead of its first, you can check out the latest The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser below.