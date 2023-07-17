Since the conclusion of the mothership series, AMC's The Walking Dead universe has consistently continued to work towards the expansion of the franchise as we know it with a number of spinoff shows. Come September 10, the franchise will take a jaunt across the Atlantic to post-apocalyptic France and reunite fans with the beloved Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) when the latest spinoff installment of the zombie series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, premieres. A newly released teaser continues to help piece together what the journey ahead is like.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will center on Daryl, thousands of miles removed from his closest allies. The beloved characters journey in this zombie infested universe has seen him lost at sea, and ultimately washing ashore in France. As a previous teaser had made clear, Daryl's European adventure is one that is a mystery to the character himself given that he does not know how he wound up on the streets of Paris. The latest teaser for the series sees Reedus' Daryl enter into Paris in a boat with the famed Eiffel Tower looming overheard, albeit in ruins. A Daryl voiceover has the character saying, perhaps to a recorder: "My name is Daryl Dixon. If I don't make it back, I wanted to know I tried."

It is clear that there is a lot for Daryl to unpack about how he got to Paris, however, to understand how and for survival purposes, he is bound to meet a number of new people as revealed in recently released images. The coming series is billed as a character reset for Daryl, with Reedus previously saying, "It's kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more." The titular survivor's "reset" might begin at a convent as teased in a previous clip where he was cared for by devout nuns.

Image via AMC

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Just Set Up the Most Terrifying Cliffhanger

New Faces in the City of Light

The new adventure for Reedus will see the character team up with new allies whose aid he might need when in peril. The series' cast will see Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, and Romain Levi all play a role in this new story. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had initially been reunion marker for post-apocalyptic besties, Daryl and Carol before Melissa McBride decided to exit the series. However, according to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the pair might enjoy a Parisian reunion afterall.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, September 10. Check out the new teaser below.