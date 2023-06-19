A new teaser has just been released for the most recent The Walking Dead spin-off, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, showing us our first look at the ongoing adventures of the fan-favorite character. The new series is the fifth spin-off in the ever-expanding Walking Dead universe. The new teaser premiered during The Walking Dead: Dead City, which airs Sundays on AMC. The series is expected to premiere this fall.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will show the original series' fan-favorite character on a completely new trek, washed ashore in France with no memory as to how or why he is now across the ocean from his home country. The new series is said to be a 'reset' for the character, whose journeys and battles were covered in the original The Walking Dead series, which ran from 2020-2022. The post apocalyptic series followed the lives of the remaining members of humanity following an outbreak of zombies, known as 'walkers', who overtake society as we know it.

The end of the original series saw Daryl setting off on his own, which apparently resulted in him somehow traversing the ocean and making his way to Europe. New images from the series, released in February, showed Daryl exploring Europe. One image shows Daryl kneeling before a group of people, apparently being held captive. Another image shows him standing near a horse and buggy, teasing a new setting that feels both new and antiquated. The new series will explore how the zombie outbreak has impacted society all the way in Europe.

Image via AMC

The new teaser, released on Sunday, gives no more answers to Daryl's new, strange predicament, but it does raise some interesting questions. The teaser, which runs for twenty-seconds, shows an overturned boat. And on top of the boat is Daryl's unconscious body sprawled over the top. The shot cuts to the boat from afar, revealing that Daryl is floating in the middle of a large body of water, alone, with no explanation as to where he is or how he got there. That, of course, will be explored in the upcoming series. You'll just have to wait, and watch, for answers to your questions.

The new series was shot in Paris. Starring alongside Norman Reedus, who reprises his role as Daryl Dixon in the new series, is French actress Clémence Poésy along with Anne Charrier, and Adam Nagaitis among others. The first season of the new series will consist of six episodes, which are set to begin airing this fall. However, no exact release date has yet been set for the show.