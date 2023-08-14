The Big Picture French actress Clémence Poésy joins The Walking Dead spinoff as Isabelle, a nun and member of the Union of Hope, spreading hope in post-apocalyptic Europe.

Isabelle and the nuns are armed and ready to fight off the undead and protect survivors, regardless of their religion.

Daryl Dixon's journey in France involves forming new relationships, including with Isabelle and a boy named Laurent, as he becomes invested in the resilient people of the broken country.

A new country on a new continent means new allies for Norman Reedus as he returns to the world of The Walking Dead with the upcoming spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Chief among those new companions is French actress Clémence Poésy who steps in as the nun Isabelle, an enigmatic religious woman responsible for aiding Daryl upon his arrival in France. With the highly-anticipated series officially less than a month away, AMC is shining a light on her role in Daryl's solo journey and as a key member of a resistance network with a new video.

Poésy immediately emphasizes that Isabelle is no ordinary nun. Rather than simply spreading the word of God, she merely wants to spread hope throughout the remnants of humanity in Europe as a member of the Union of Hope. Post-apocalyptic stories aren't lacking for groups that twist religion into something wicked like the fanatical Reapers of the main series, but the Union is inclusive, inviting members of all religions into its ranks, including someone like Daryl who hasn't given God much thought in years. Believing this is all a test from a higher power, Isabelle and the nuns are trying to do all they can to help people survive, and they're naturally armed to the teeth to fight off the hordes of undead and the wicked people that would prey on other survivors.

Outside her native France, Poésy has a very strong resume to bring to the table for Daryl Dixon, including a recurring presence in the Harry Potter films as Fleur Delacour and roles in both Martin McDonagh's In Bruges and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Her most recent television appearance came with The Essex Serpent where she played the devoted wife of Tom Hiddleston's pastor Will Ransome. She brings a gentle touch as Isabelle in the video, showing the amount of care and hope she has for people regardless of their religion.

Image via AMC

What Does Daryl Dixon's Trip to France Entail?

Daryl Dixon is all about Reedus's character's journey throughout France as he tries to figure out how and why he washed ashore where he did. Although he's determined to return home, he becomes invested in the people of the broken but resilient France, forging new relationships with fellow survivors like Isabelle and a boy by the name of Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) whom he's trying to protect. The series is already secured for a Season 2 which means plenty more treks through the European countryside for Reedus in the future.

Alongside Poésy, Adam Nagaitas is also slated to star in the series with Anne Charrier, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney rounding out the cast of newcomers. Melissa McBride was originally meant to co-star with Reedus and reprise her role as Carol from the parent series, but she ultimately left the project to take time off. That was until earlier this year when their former co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two together, confirming McBride's involvement in the series in some capacity.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on September 10 on AMC. Check out the new video highlighting Poésy's role in the upcoming series below.