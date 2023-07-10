Heads up The Walking Dead fans, AMC has released the premiere episode of the franchise’s latest spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City on YouTube. The series premiered on June 18 on AMC and its streaming service to rave reviews and epic viewership numbers and is now available online for fans to delve into. The spin-off series takes fan-favorite characters to a new setting to fight off some new nemesis, and we’re all here for it.

Dead City’s Chart Topping Premiere

The spin-off series follows Maggie and Negan, who make a formidable team but can’t stand each other, on a new adventure in New York City. Maggie enlists Negan’s help to save her son Hershel, who has been kidnapped and despite them constantly trying to kill one another in the post-apocalyptic world, the two are forced to work together to take down even bigger threats. Fans have long admired their chemistry and the new series only builds up on it.

The first episode of the new series made history as the No. 1 season premiere in the history of AMC+ while in linear viewership, the episode attracted an audience of two million viewers with 972k viewers on AMC alone. The return of the franchise’s two most badass characters had its effect on the audience and as the premiere episode hits the internet, more fans will return to see the new series.

Speaking of the new series Jeffrey Dean Morgan previously told Collider “I like the quiet moments that they have, the one-on-one moments, where they almost can find common ground, but one or both of them just can’t allow it to happen. As the audience, to get a chance to be a fly on the wall for those scenes, I find fascinating.” Further, sharing his experience of watching the audience react to the premiere he added, “We got to see it [at the premiere] with an audience, which was vastly different than watching it alone in my room. Those moments that you don’t know are gonna hit, they do hit, and you know that the audience recognizes those.”

The six-part series also stars Lauren Cohan alongside Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek. It is written and created by Eli Jorne and directed by Kevin Dowling, Gandja Monteiro and Loren Yaconelli. New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City will appear on AMC+ on Thursdays and premiere on AMC at 9 p.m. Sundays.

You can check out the premiere episode of Dead City below: